New Mexico at the Quantum Frontier: state and DARPA forge bold partnership

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed an agreement between the state of New Mexico and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to establish the Quantum Frontier Project, a new partnership designed to accelerate the development, testing, and validation of emerging quantum technologies.

The agreement is part of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). The Quantum Frontier Project will leverage the state’s universities, private-sector innovators, and world-class national laboratories to expand research, engineering, and testing efforts that directly support QBI’s ambitious mission: determining whether utility-scale quantum computing can be achieved by 2033.

“Quantum computing may prove to be the most consequential technology of this century for national security and breakthrough innovations,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico, having once pioneered applied physics, is excited to partner with DARPA on the QBI program to stay at the forefront of frontier technology and bring our world-class research, development, and entrepreneurial ecosystem into the fold.”

“This agreement makes it clear: New Mexico is stepping up to lead in the industries of tomorrow,” said Economic Development Secretary Rob Black. “Quantum computing means jobs, innovation, and a stronger economy for our state, and we intend to seize this moment in the global race.”

Under the framework agreement, DARPA and New Mexico may provide matching contributions of up to $120 million total over four years. Investments will be directed toward research, infrastructure, and independent verification efforts that advance QBI and the Quantum Frontier Project.

“New Mexico is the latest state to enter into partnership on QBI, and we are eager to leverage new facilities and expertise as we test and evaluate claims from a number of quantum computing companies about their progress in building a useful quantum computer,” said Joe Altepeter, QBI program manager. “World-class national laboratories in New Mexico, such as Sandia and Los Alamos, are already a part of QBI’s independent verification and validation team, and we look forward through the Quantum Frontier Project to tapping into more of the state’s quantum R&D and testing infrastructure to help us determine whether quantum computers will work or not.”

This announcement comes at a time of rapid momentum for New Mexico’s quantum sector. Last month, EDD announced the selection of Roadrunner Venture Studios as the state’s partner to deploy $25 million to accelerate quantum innovation and commercialization in the state. This week, Albuquerque is hosting IEEE Quantum Week, bringing together leading scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

The DARPA–New Mexico Quantum Frontier Project builds on similar QBI partnerships with Illinois (Quantum Proving Ground) and Maryland (Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub). New Mexico’s strong foundation in advanced research, combined with state investment and industry partnerships, positions it as a national leader in the race to unlock quantum computing.