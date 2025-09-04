Jennifer DeCubellis Named President and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals

DeCubellis brings over 30 years of health care experience to her new role.

She takes over from Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, who has led the organization since 2010.

I will work tirelessly to advocate for positive solutions to strengthen and sustain our nation’s essential hospitals for the patients and communities they serve.” — Jennifer DeCubellis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Essential Hospitals has named Jennifer DeCubellis as its next president and CEO, effective Sept. 22. She takes over from Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, who has led the organization since 2010. Siegel will remain with the association through the end of the year to assist with an effective transition.DeCubellis has over 30 years of health care experience, most recently as the CEO of Hennepin Healthcare System in Minneapolis, a $1.6 billion integrated health care system with over 7,000 employees. Prior to that, DeCubellis served as the deputy county administrator for Hennepin County, overseeing health and human services for the county. She began her career in health care as a teacher working with children experiencing emotional and behavioral disabilities.“Jennifer has been a proven leader throughout her career, successfully heading a variety of organizations and always advocating for patients and their access to care. We are very pleased to welcome her to America’s Essential Hospitals.Essential hospitals are under severe pressure, facing a host of unprecedented challenges, from funding shortfalls to staffing challenges. Jennifer will be a critical voice in Washington representing the interests of our members and the communities they serve,” said Thomas J. Quatroche Jr., PhD, CEO of Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo, N.Y., and chairman of the board for America’s Essential Hospitals.Throughout her career, DeCubellis has demonstrated a strong commitment to essential hospitals and the role they play across the country, and has worked at both the state and federal level, including time with the CMS Innovation Center, driving delivery system reform and public policy development.“I am honored to join a great team at America’s Essential Hospitals, and I will work tirelessly to advocate for positive solutions to strengthen and sustain our nation’s essential hospitals for the patients and communities they serve. Essential hospitals are the bedrock of the nation’s health care system, and they are more important than ever as we work to ensure access to high quality care across the nation,” DeCubellis said.

