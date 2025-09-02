Pakistan Rapidly Restores Kartarpur Sahib After Floods

Teams from multiple government departments worked around the clock to drain water, clean the premises and restore the Gurdwara’s sanctity. The shrine itself was thoroughly cleaned and the expansive courtyard cleared and washed.

KARTARPUR, PAKISTAN, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency responders have been rushing to clear the Sikh temple of Kartarpur Sahib after devastating floods in recent days, and the sacred shrine in Pakistan is expected to reopen soon.Floods since last week battered large parts of Punjab Province, killing more than 800 people and leaving hundreds of thousands displaced. The flooding included the Kartarpur Shib Gurdwara complex, where up to 12 feet of water covered the site.The weather event required both an emergency rescue operation and rapid cleanup effort for Sikh pilgrims. Rescue teams using motorboats evacuated the site of pilgrims caught in the rising waters, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif immediately ordered a large-scale cleanup and restoration operation.The shrine was cleared of floodwater within hours. Under the chief minister’s directives, teams from multiple government departments worked around the clock to drain water, clean the premises and restore the Gurdwara’s sanctity. The shrine itself was thoroughly cleaned and the expansive courtyard cleared and washed.The site is scheduled to reopen this week, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her government’s commitment to safeguarding religious heritage and welcoming Sikh pilgrims from around the world.The shrine is built on the historic site where the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, settled the community after his missionary travels and resided for the final 18 years of his life. It is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.Pakistan offers a visa-free border crossing for devotees as part of the Kartarpur Corridor connecting the site to the Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in India.###This press release is distributed by Qorvis Communications on behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan . Additional information is available at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC

