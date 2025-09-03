Black Box Intelligence Names Joe Henson Chief Executive Officer

Joe Henson, new CEO of Black Box Intelligence.

Black Box Intelligence®, the leader in restaurant performance intelligence, today announced the appointment of Joe Henson as Chief Executive Officer.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Box Intelligence, the leader in restaurant performance intelligence, today announced the appointment of Joe Henson as Chief Executive Officer.Henson, who previously led product and technology at Black Box Intelligence, has been instrumental in the company’s rapid transformation over the past 18 months. Under his leadership, Black Box Intelligence has evolved from its roots as the restaurant industry’s trusted benchmarking provider into a technology and data company building the AI Restaurant Performance Platform.“Joe’s vision and execution have been at the center of the company’s fast-paced product evolution,” said Mason Meadows, Operating Partner at Diversis Capital. “He has taken our decades of restaurant data leadership and reimagined it into a modern restaurant performance and guest experience management platform that empowers operators, marketers, and finance leaders to act with speed and clarity.”Driving Product InnovationDuring his tenure overseeing tech and product, Henson spearheaded the rapid integration of Yumpingo’s guest experience capabilities into Black Box Intelligence’s platform following the acquisition of that company in April this year This effort culminated in the launch of Guest Intelligence last month , a first-of-its-kind solution combining menu-level surveys, reputation management, and restaurant-trained AI analytics into one seamless platform.As part of the leadership transition, George Wetz, former CEO of Yumpingo, will assume the role of Chief Product and Partnerships Officer at Black Box Intelligence, working alongside Henson to continue shaping the company’s ambitious product roadmap.“George brings an incredible product pedigree, having built Yumpingo’s survey capabilities into a best-in-class solution,” said Henson. “In just a short period, he’s already played a pivotal role in integrating those strengths into our portfolio.”Building the AI Restaurant Performance PlatformBlack Box Intelligence introduced Performance Intelligence earlier this year, the industry’s first AI-powered restaurant performance management platform. With Henson as CEO, the company will accelerate plans to unify its Financial Intelligence and Workforce Intelligence products into the same modern UI and technology infrastructure - delivering operators and brand leaders an integrated view of guest, workforce, and financial performance.“Our mission is clear,” said Henson. “Black Box Intelligence is building the AI Restaurant Performance Platform - the only platform where guest experience management and insights, workforce data, and financial performance come together to give leaders clarity, confidence, and the ability to act fast.”About Black Box IntelligenceFor over 30 years, the biggest restaurant brands have turned to Black Box Intelligence to fuel their growth. Today, the company has evolved into the provider of the AI Restaurant Performance Platform - technology built exclusively for restaurants that combines end-to-end guest experience management with the industry’s most comprehensive workforce, guest sentiment, and financial performance benchmarks. Built exclusively for restaurants, the platform helps brands transform feedback and benchmarks into insights that drive performance.For more information, visit blackboxintelligence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.