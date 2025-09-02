Nashville-Based Solo Performance LLC Aims to Elevate Automotive Dealership Experience

Frederick Edmonson, Founder & President of Solo Performance LLC, on a mission to transform how customers view automotive dealerships

Solo Performance LLC is redefining dealership training with a focus on trust, professionalism, and building lasting customer relationships.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solo Performance LLC, a Nashville-based automotive training and consulting firm, has announced its mission to reshape how customers experience and perceive dealerships. By focusing on professionalism, transparency, and relationship-driven training, the company is committed to helping dealerships raise industry standards and earn lasting trust with their communities.Changing the NarrativeFor decades, automotive dealerships have carried a reputation that too often leads customers to walk in with hesitation. Stories of high-pressure sales tactics, confusing financing terms, and inconsistent service have shaped public perception. Solo Performance LLC believes it is time to change that narrative.“For too long, customers have entered dealerships with hesitation, expecting pressure or confusion,” said Frederick Edmonson, Founder & President of Solo Performance LLC. “Our mission is to ensure every customer leaves feeling respected, informed, and confident. When dealerships invest in their people, they transform not only their culture but also their reputation.”This approach is inspired by Carl Sewell’s classic business principle from Customers for Life:“The way to keep customers coming back is to figure out what they want and give it to them every time.”Solo Performance LLC has built its training model on this philosophy, helping dealership teams create lasting customer relationships built on trust and value.Founder’s VisionBefore founding Solo Performance LLC, Frederick Edmonson spent years inside dealership sales and finance departments. There, he witnessed a troubling pattern: poor management and leadership, a lack of structured onboarding programs, and cultures that left new hires unprepared and customers underserved.“Too many talented people were thrown into the fire without guidance, and too many customers were left with a negative perception of dealerships as a result,” Edmonson said. “I knew dealerships could be better. I built Solo Performance to raise the bar—helping teams perform at their highest level while creating a culture customers can trust.”This first-hand experience gave birth to the mission of Solo Performance LLC: to transform dealerships into organizations defined by professionalism, accountability, and exceptional service.Raising the Standard of ExcellenceSolo Performance’s training programs focus on equipping dealership professionals with the mindset, tools, and structured processes they need to succeed. The company emphasizes consistency, accountability, and professionalism at every stage of the sales journey, from the first handshake to the final financing step.By setting a higher standard, dealerships are able to foster environments where customers feel at ease and confident, rather than pressured or uncertain. This shift benefits both the customer and the dealership, creating stronger CSI scores, better employee retention, and higher profitability.Training That Works in the Real WorldUnlike traditional programs filled with theory or generic scripts, Solo Performance LLC designs its training for immediate real-world application. The company’s flagship offerings include:•Sales ProEdge™, A structured sales training program that teaches dealership professionals the essentials of trust-building, customer-focused selling, and long-term relationship management.•Ignite Your F&I Potential™ Master Class, A specialized program designed to elevate finance managers, focusing on transparency, ethical selling, and presenting financing in a way that builds confidence with customers.These programs use a combination of guided coaching, role-playing exercises, and practical action steps to ensure dealership teams are fully prepared for the fast-paced nature of today’s automotive retail environment.Changing Customer Perception Across the IndustryThe automotive industry is evolving rapidly. Customers today expect clarity, speed, and transparency in every interaction. Solo Performance LLC is leading the charge to ensure dealerships meet those expectations. By shifting dealership culture away from a transactional mindset and toward relationship-driven professionalism, the company is redefining what customers can and should expect when purchasing or financing a vehicle.“Automotive retailing, when done right, isn’t about selling cars,” Edmonson added. “It’s about building customers for life. That’s our vision, and we’re proud to partner with dealerships that are ready to make that change.”About Solo Performance LLCBased in Nashville, Tennessee, Solo Performance LLC is a training and consulting company dedicated to raising the standard of excellence in the automotive industry. Through programs like Sales ProEdge™ and Ignite Your F&I Potential™Master Class, Solo Performance equips dealership sales, management, and finance teams with the tools, strategies, and mindset to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

