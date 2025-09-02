ChicExecs Delivers 586% ROI and Doubles Brand Sales as Clients Praise Communication and Growth

Verified client results include 586% ROI for an apparel brand, 783 national media features for a beverage brand and 800+ retail placements for a beauty brand.

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChicExecs, an award-winning PR and retail placement agency with 20 years of experience, continues to redefine what measurable success looks like for consumer brands. Delivering results such as a 586% ROI for an apparel brand, 783 national media features for a beverage brand and 800+ retail store placements for a beauty brand, ChicExecs is ChicExecs is trusted by clients not only for results but also for its clear communication, transparency, and partnership-first approach.In recent internal client surveys, ChicExecs scored over 90% satisfaction for strategy, communication and results. This underscores the agency’s long-term commitment to measurable outcomes and trusted relationships.What Clients Say About ChicExecs“Communication has always been clear, effective and smooth. Even when things got bumpy, ChicExecs put together plans to get us back on track. Having been placed nationally in retailers like Target and Bed Bath and Beyond, the record speaks for itself.” – Home Goods Industry CEO“I was skeptical of PR after disappointing experiences with other firms, but ChicExecs changed my mind. They delivered ROI that directly translated into sales and retail partnerships. By month three we were seeing major growth.” – Wellness Brand Founder“We saw our sales double after ChicExecs began working with us. They secured features in The New York Times, Forbes, and Martha Stewart. The results speak for themselves.” – Beverage Industry Executive“Hiring ChicExecs was the best decision I made. Within months they had us featured in national media and secured retail meetings I never thought possible. They are a true partner and the first legit PR agency we worked with that actually delivered on ROI.” – Consumer Products FounderVerified Results Backed by DataChicExecs has consistently delivered measurable outcomes for its clients:ChicExecs delivered 586% ROI in just three months for a performance apparel client through strategic placements in top media outlets like Men’s Health, US Weekly and The Zoe Report.ChicExecs delivered 4.5X ROAS from influencer campaigns for a home improvement brand.ChicExecs secured over 783 media features for a wine specialty product, reaching a combined online readership of 10.8 billion across Forbes, CNN, TIME, Good Morning America, USA Today, Cosmopolitan and more.ChicExecs achieved placements in over 800 retail stores, spanning beauty, tech, pet and lifestyle categories.ChicExecs secured influencer partnerships that lifted website traffic by 30% and drove Amazon sellouts during peak season.ChicExecs has partnered with over 5,000 brands globally over the last 20 years, helping them scale with PR, retail placement, influencer marketing, and digital campaigns.ChicExecs has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Best Company Cultures in America and awarded a Stevie Award for PR Agency of the Year.Case Study SpotlightA well-known food brand partnered with ChicExecs to expand recognition while maintaining its #1 spot in a competitive food category. ChicExecs executed a targeted PR campaign highlighting the brand’s peanut butter products to food editors and Amazon shoppers.The result: 537 media placements, 1.93 billion online readership and 5.37 million online views. The campaign helped the client maintain its #1 Amazon category ranking, proving how a great product paired with a strategic PR campaign generates lasting sales growth.Leadership on Client Trust“Our clients’ voices are the best measure of our success,” said ChicExecs Co-Founder Kailynn Bowling. “Yes, the numbers are outstanding: ROI, media wins, retail placements. But the feedback we treasure most is when clients say they feel heard, supported and valued. That combination of results and relationships is what makes ChicExecs different.”About ChicExecsChicExecs is an award-winning PR and retail placement agency that delivers measurable client success. With proven results including 586% ROI for an apparel brand, 783 media features for a specialty beverage brand, and over 800 retail placements for a beauty brand, ChicExecs helps consumer brands stand out in the U.S. market. The agency combines PR, retail strategy, influencer marketing and digital expertise under one roof. Certified as a Women Business Enterprise and backed by 20 years of experience, ChicExecs has supported 5000+ brands globally, landing features in outlets like CNN, Forbes, TIME and Vogue while securing retail partnerships with Nordstrom, Target, Costco and more.Clients consistently praise ChicExecs for measurable ROI, clear communication and trusted partnerships.

