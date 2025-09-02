Jim Miller Releases 'Vitamin T': A Nutrient-Rich Devotional for Spiritual Growth and Deeper Connection with God

A Devotional Journey Designed to Deepen Your Walk with Jesus and Strengthen Your Faith

CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor, Army Chaplain, and leadership expert Dr. Jim Miller has released his latest book, Vitamin T , a compelling devotional designed to deepen the reader’s walk with Jesus and foster spiritual growth. With a focus on practical application, Vitamin T is a powerful resource for anyone seeking to enhance their relationship with God through biblically grounded principles.Vitamin T is not your typical devotional. Rather than offering a vague or politically correct approach to spiritual growth, -Jim presents a robust, nutrient-rich study with principles drawn directly from the Bible, the highest truth-source known to man. The book serves as a daily guide to help readers encounter God’s presence, ultimately leading to a stronger faith and a deeper love for Jesus Christ.Each of the 22 devotionals in Vitamin T is designed to be easily digestible, with each principle summed up in a concise, memorable statement. The aim is for readers to internalize these truths, allowing them to integrate them into their daily lives and spiritual journeys. The Bible is the only book whose author is present when it is read, and Vitamin T seeks to make that divine encounter a reality for each reader.“The primary message of this book is simple,” Jim explains. “God is knowable, and He desires a more intimate relationship with you. This book is a tool to help you achieve that.”Jim Miller’s passion for spiritual growth has been a defining feature of his ministry. With an extensive background in Christian education, pastoral work, and military service, Jim’s insights are drawn from years of experience and study. He holds a Doctorate of Ministry degree and has served as the Deputy Chief Religious Affairs at the National Guard Bureau, where he continues to influence others in leadership and spiritual matters.In addition to his military work, Jim is also a certified coach and trainer with the John Maxwell Team, offering mentorship on topics such as leadership, team-building, and communication. His diverse experiences have shaped his unique approach to writing, providing readers with accessible, spiritually enriching content that resonates with those hungry for more in their faith journey.For anyone looking to deepen their walk with God, Vitamin T is a valuable companion that combines spiritual wisdom with practical application. The book encourages disciples of all ages to explore God’s Word, uncover truths in a simple and approachable way, and apply these lessons to their lives.“Spirituality doesn’t need to be confusing or difficult,” says Jim. “These principles are simple to understand, remember, and apply, and they lead to real growth in your relationship with God.”

