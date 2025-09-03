Extu and Onbe Expand Strategic Partnership to Power the Next Generation of Incentive Payments

Extu is a leader in through channel marketing.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extu, a leader in channel marketing and incentive solutions, is expanding its long-standing partnership with Onbe, a leading corporate payouts platform to provide faster, more flexible digital incentive payments to Extu’s clients.Through Extu’s Partner Experience Platform, companies can now integrate enhanced digital reward options, powered by Onbe’s payouts gateway, to offer recipients instant access to their incentives. The expanded collaboration ensures that businesses using Extu’s platform can provide a seamless, branded reward experience—from personalized messaging and promotional opportunities to real-time tracking and engagement insights.“Market expectations are shifting, and incentive strategies have to evolve with them,” said Nichole Gunn, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Extu. “Today’s recipients expect speed, choice, and convenience that match the way they shop, pay, and engage with digital tools in their everyday lives. Whether it’s a virtual card, a mobile wallet transfer, or another cash-equivalent reward, people want access to their funds instantly. As new preferences evolve and digital habits increase, now is the time to modernize how we deliver value. Our expanded partnership with Onbe helps us meet those demands head-on, giving our clients the tools to offer fast, flexible, and on-brand rewards, all seamless and fully integrated within Extu’s platform.”As incentive expectations shift toward digital convenience and choice, Extu remains committed to providing a seamless, all-in-one rewards experience that allows companies to manage every aspect of their incentive programs in one place. Extu clients can now offer recipients a fast, seamless way to access rewards using Send to Wallet capability, which provides one-click mobile wallet provisioning."We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Extu, bringing our digital-first payout solutions that enable choice and flexibility to their growing client base," said Melissa Hentschel, Chief Client Officer at Onbe. "This collaboration reflects our shared vision of modernizing incentives and ensuring that companies have the right solutions to meaningfully engage and reward their audiences."The U.S. channel loyalty market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2030, underscoring the increasing importance of flexible, choice-driven incentive solutions. As businesses seek more effective ways to stand out and foster long-term loyalty, Extu’s expanded partnership with Onbe ensures clients stay ahead of the curve—without adding complexity to their incentive programs.###About ExtuExtu, backed by The Capstreet Group, is a leading provider of channel marketing, incentive solutions, and technology, empowering mid-market businesses in industries such as automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT to drive growth and enhance performance. Extu’s Partner Experience Platform unifies through-channel marketing automation, performance-based incentives, and multi-tiered attribution data from first, second, and third-party sources into a single, in-house-built, fully compliant solution. To learn more, visit extu.com.About OnbeWith more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and compensation payments for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

