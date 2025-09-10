Chloe Hodge, Award-Winning Author, Weighs In on Escapism, Empowerment, and Fantasy Romance: Why Women Read More Fiction

Chloe Hodge’s fantasy romances empower women, offering escape, adventure, and strength while redefining fiction as a space of choice and courage.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent data shows that women are significantly more likely to read fiction than men. According to the most recent statistics, 49.2% of women read fiction, compared to just 29.5% of men. While much has been written about men’s reading habits, fewer conversations explore why women turn to novels, particularly in genres like fantasy and romance. Award-winning author Chloe Hodge, whose work includes the bestselling fantasy romance The Cursed and the Broken, offers insight into this trend.

“Women read fiction to escape the pressures of daily life, to step into the shoes of strong and clever protagonists, and to imagine lives that inspire them to lead with courage, intelligence, and heart,” Hodge says. “Stories become more than entertainment; they’re a mirror reflecting our struggles and a lantern lighting the possibilities ahead. Through these characters, women discover adventure, romance, and the reminder that their strength and resilience are not only valid but worth celebrating.”

Courting the Fae Captain reflects these desires, showing women breaking societal constraints through cleverness, grit, and friendship, all while navigating a magical world with romance, adventure, and suspense.

“Sometimes, the fantasy of a book-boyfriend, a dark-haired, shadow-wielding Fae Captain, is just the magic we need to recharge and dream,” Hodge notes.

Hodge also highlights how fantasy romance allows women to explore sexuality and emotional depth without fear of judgment, cementing its status as a growing powerhouse in women’s fiction. She points to the genre’s ability to create safe spaces where readers can navigate themes of passion, vulnerability, and empowerment in ways that might feel constrained in real life.

Central to her work is the "why choose" movement in fiction, which challenges traditional relationship tropes by allowing female characters to embrace multiple love interests without compromise or shame. By doing so, Hodge not only expands the boundaries of romantic storytelling but also redefines how women see themselves within these narratives, strong, multifaceted, and unapologetically free to choose their own paths.

“Fiction isn’t just entertainment,” Hodge adds. “It’s a tool for empowerment, imagination, and connection, a chance for women to see themselves as heroes in their own stories.”

About Chloe Hodge

Chloe Hodge is an award-winning author known for her richly imagined worlds, strong female protagonists, and imaginative fantasy romance novels. Her work empowers readers to dream bigger, act bravely, and embrace the magic of possibility.

Courting the Fae Captain and all of Hodge's captivating works are available now wherever books are sold.

Chloe Hodge is available for interviews.

