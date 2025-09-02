Submit Release
Local Nonprofit Marks 100 Years of Mental Health Care in Aurora

Family Counseling Service celebrates 100 years of accessible mental health care with a fundraiser gala September 27th to honor its legacy.

This once-in-a-lifetime celebration honors our past while investing in a future where quality mental health care is accessible to all.”
— Dr. Eric Ward, Executive Director of FCS
AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Counseling Service (FCS), a nonprofit community mental health center serving Aurora and the surrounding area since 1925, is celebrating its centennial year with a series of special events — including its 100th Birthday Gala on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Lincoln Inn Banquets in Batavia.

For 100 years, FCS has been a lifeline for individuals and families, providing accessible mental health care regardless of ability to pay. The gala will honor that legacy and raise funds to sustain its mission for the next century.

The evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner, centennial presentations, dancing, and the FCS Appetizer Challenge featuring FCS staff. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,350 for a discounted reserved table of ten and are available now at www.aurorafcs.org/birthdaygala.

Proceeds from the event will fund counseling services, community programs, and resources that reach thousands of local residents each year. Those unable to attend can support the cause by making a donation or sharing the event with others. More information on Family Counseling Service’s 100 year history can be found at www.aurorafcs.org/100th.

About Family Counseling Service
Founded in 1925, Family Counseling Service (FCS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community mental health center dedicated to providing accessible, affordable behavioral health services for individuals and families across the Aurora area. The organization’s mission is helping people in our community navigate behavioral health challenges and develop the ability to thrive. FCS offers counseling, therapy, case management, and support for individuals of all ages. Learn more at www.aurorafcs.org.

Christina Tiplea
Family Counseling Service
+1 630-844-2662
