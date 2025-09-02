Greenville, SC Author Kevin J. Fee Jr. Will Unveil a New Romantasy-Paranormal Novel 'Lady of Shadow'

Kevin T Fee Jr.-Lady of Shadow novel

Addictive and binge-worthy! Romantic passion and terror… leaves you wanting more of this spellbinding journey.” — Nelson DeMille-Seven-time New York Times bestselling author

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenville-based author Kevin J. Fee Jr. is fulfilling a lifelong dream with the release of Lady of Shadow, the first installment in his dramatic romantasy-paranormal book series.Renowned novelist and seven-time New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille has praised Fee’s debut book, calling it: “Addictive and binge-worthy! Romantic passion and terror… leaves you wanting more of this spellbinding journey.”The official launch event for Lady of Shadow will take place on Friday, September 5 at 6:30 PM at Entre Nous, located at 104 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC. The evening will feature a book signing and meet-and-greet with the author. Fans of romantasy and paranormal fiction are warmly invited to attend.Kevin earned his bachelor’s degree in Theater from Boston College and honed his screenwriting skills at New York University. After a decade in Hollywood, he returned to his literary roots and began crafting the expansive Lady of Shadow series, which will span eleven books.Kevin’s creative journey led him to script screenplays for the Hollywood industry and landed acting roles in popular productions such as ABC’s All My Children, Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete, Fiona Flanagan’s MTV music video Living in a Boy’s World, and the 2006 horror film Candy Stripers.Beyond writing, Kevin is a passionate collector of pop culture memorabilia. His extensive collection includes comic books, vintage toys, and swords inspired by iconic films, television shows, and mythology. Over time, his collection has grown to include statues and figurines, culminating in a dedicated mini-museum room in his home.Kevin lives in Greenville, South Carolina with his wife and two daughters, where they’ve proudly called the city home for the past fifteen years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.