Sourcing Simplified: AMFG Brings Rare Alloy Forgings to Fabtech in Chicago

AMFG can custom-smelt hard-to-find or specialized alloys for specific applications. AMFG delivers forgings and finish machined parts to more than 60 countries

Hard-to-Find Metal Alloys Powering Advanced Manufacturing Breakthroughs

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyers looking for specialty materials with reliable lead times will find a practical solution at All Metals & Forge Group’s booth at Fabtech, McCormick Place – South Building, Booth A3198. With certifications including AS9100, API 6A, PED, and ABS, AMFG offers forgings in hard-to-source grades like Monel K500, Nitronic 60, Inconel 718, and 15-5PH stainless—materials often overlooked by large mills.AMFG supplies custom open die forgings made to ASTM, ASME, AMS, and DIN specifications, with full traceability and rigorous QA. Whether you're sourcing a single ring or coordinating long-term builds, their ability to supply certified materials with machining-ready geometry provides flexibility for demanding industries.All Metals & Forge Group (AMFG) offers a reliable solution for sourcing hard-to-find and specialty alloys—many of which are not readily available from typical open-die forging suppliers. Whether through access to existing stock or custom-melted batches, AMFG helps customers overcome long mill lead times or outright material unavailability, reducing delivery from months—or years—to weeks.“We specialize in sourcing what others can’t. If it’s hard to find, we likely have it—or know where to get it fast,” said Jeff, Sales Director at AMFG.Popular Rare Alloys Available:Nickel-Based: Inconel 625, C276, 718, HX, Alloy 825Stainless & Specialty: Nitronic 60, 17-4PH, 15-5PHTitanium: CP1–CP5 (6Al-4V), Ti2AlNbSuper Duplex: F51–F60In many industries, legacy designs may call for outdated materials no longer in regular production, while cutting-edge designs might specify new alloys not yet broadly available. Rather than delay development, AMFG enables engineers and buyers to consult early in the design process to confirm material availability—or explore custom melting options. By partnering with small-batch specialty foundries, AMFG can deliver complex or custom alloys on accelerated timelines.Visit All Metals & Forge Group at Booth A3198 in the South Building of McCormick Place at FabTech 2025, September 8 through 11.About All Metals & Forge GroupAll Metals & Forge Group produces open die forgings and seamless rolled rings—rough, near net, or finish machined—for commercial and industrial uses in standard shapes or complex geometries. AMFG provides heat treating to modify mechanical properties for unique applications. Finish machining is available for ready-to-use parts.AMFG forges alloys from 7 metal families: Alloy, Carbon, Stainless and Tool Steels, Nickel, Aluminum and Titanium. The company stocks over 100 metal alloys and can custom-smelt hard-to-find or specialized alloys for specific applications.AMFG delivers forgings and finish machined parts to more than 60 countries in North America, Central America, South America, the UK, EU, Eurasia, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Industries supported include Aerospace, Defense, Power Generation, Engine and Turbine, Food Processing, Gear Makers, Machine Building, Tier-1/Tier-2/Tier 3 Machine Shops, Mining, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Petroleum and Chemicals, Shipbuilding, Transportation, and Valves and Pumps.AMFG holds certifications for ISO9001, AS9100, ABS, API 6A, PED, and TUV. The company produces products to industry standard specifications including ASTM, ASME, AMS, SAE, AISI, EN, DIN, and OEM.For media information or product inquiries or product information, please contact:Mr. Jeff KleinPhone: 973-276-5000Email: jklein@steelforge.comWebsite: steelforge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.