Connecticut Woman Injured in ATV Rollover in Winchester

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-352-9669

September 2, 2025

Winchester, NH – On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 9:39 a.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an ATV rollover on Old Chesterfield Road in Pisgah State Park in the Town of Winchester. The initial call reported that an adult female sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Winchester Fire Department, Cheshire County EMS, and an Officer of the Winchester Police Department all responded. Additionally, once medical personnel arrived on scene, a UMass Memorial Medical Center Life Flight was requested.

Once on scene, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were able to determine that the operator, Jessica Carroll, 40, of Harwinton, CT, was operating an ATV on Old Chesterfield Road approximately 0.25 miles north of the intersection of Broad Brook Road when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over on top of her. Carroll was riding with a companion on a separate ATV who was able to render assistance and call 911 for help. Carroll was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and was ultimately transported by UMass Memorial Medical Center Life Flight via helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by Conservation Officers where inexperience appears to be the lead contributing factor in the crash. Carroll was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the incident. The portion of Old Chesterfield Road where the incident occurred is a designated OHRV trail, which is maintained by the Mt. Pisgah ATV Club.