Michael Saile of Cordisco & Saile Named Among Top 10 Trucking Accident Attorneys in PA by The National Trial Lawyers

Attorney Michael L. Saile Jr., Managing Partner at Cordisco & Saile, named one of Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Trucking Accident Attorneys by The National Trial Lawyers.

National Trial Lawyers honors the Bucks County attorney as one of the Top 10 in Pennsylvania for his success representing victims of truck accident cases.

For injured victims, choosing the right attorney is critical. Having an experienced trial lawyer by your side can mean the difference between a lifetime of struggle and a path toward recovery.” — Michael L. Saile, Jr.

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile LLC is proud to announce that Managing Attorney Michael L. Saile Jr. has been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers as one of the Top 10 Trucking Accident Attorneys in Pennsylvania for 2025.This prestigious honor is reserved for a select group of trial attorneys who demonstrate excellence in leadership, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile while handling complex trucking accident litigation.Attorney Saile, who has built a national reputation for representing victims of catastrophic truck and motor vehicle crashes, has secured numerous multi-million-dollar results for clients, including a $10 million settlement for a first responder injured in a commercial vehicle crash.“Truck accident cases are some of the most challenging we handle,” said Michael L. Saile Jr. “They involve federal trucking regulations, multiple layers of insurance, and corporations that fight hard to protect their bottom line. For injured victims, choosing the right attorney is critical. Having an experienced trial lawyer by your side can mean the difference between a lifetime of struggle and a path toward recovery and justice.”As a Bucks County native and co-founder of Cordisco & Saile LLC, Saile has dedicated his career to fighting for individuals and families whose lives have been upended by negligence. His recognition as a Top 10 Trucking Accident Attorney reflects his relentless pursuit of justice and his commitment to the local community.For more information about Attorney Michael L. Saile Jr. and Cordisco & Saile’s work representing truck accident victims, visit www.cordiscosaile.com

