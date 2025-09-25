Cordisco & Saile Attorneys Named Among America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for Pennsylvania in 2025

Michael Saile, Jr. and John Cordisco have once again been named to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators® for Pennsylvania in 2025

Fewer Than 100 Attorneys in Pennsylvania Receive This Distinction

They only get one chance to hold the people who hurt them accountable, and we take that responsibility to heart. This recognition just reinforces that we’re doing what we set out to do.” — Michael Saile, Jr.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When someone is seriously injured, they only have one chance to fight for justice. That’s what makes every injury case so high stakes - lives, futures, and families are all on the line.That’s why Cordisco & Saile LLC is proud to share that attorneys Michael Saile, Jr. and John Cordisco have once again been named to America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigatorsfor Pennsylvania in 2025. This distinction is reserved for fewer than 100 attorneys across the state, recognizing those who consistently achieve exceptional results while upholding the highest standards of ethics and advocacy.For Michael Saile, the honor reflects the firm’s mission more than personal achievement:“Our clients come to us at the toughest times in their lives. They only get one chance to hold the people who hurt them accountable, and we take that responsibility to heart. This recognition just reinforces that we’re doing what we set out to do... fight for people who need us.”John Cordisco echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the trust placed in the firm:“When someone puts their future in your hands, you don’t take a day off. You give everything you’ve got to make sure they get the justice they deserve. Being recognized is an honor, but the real privilege is standing up for our clients day in and day out.”About Cordisco & Saile LLCCordisco & Saile is a Pennsylvania-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been seriously injured due to negligence. With decades of experience, a proven record of results, and a reputation for compassionate advocacy, the firm continues to fight tirelessly for justice on behalf of its clients.

