Rental UTV Involved in Collision at Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Robert Mancini

603-271-3127

September 2, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was flagged down by a group of riders and advised that they were involved in a collision and needed assistance. At the time the Conservation Officer was flagged down, he was responding to a report of a separate collision on private property. With the new information of a second collision, additional Conservation Officers were requested to respond and assist with both incidents.

While speaking to the group of riders, Conservation Officers learned that a rental UTV and a trail bike had collided on Brook Road in Jericho Mountain State Park. The operators were identified as Mark Landry, 35, of Pembroke, MA, and James Wrisley, 47, of Haverhill, MA. During the investigation, the scene was documented/photographed, and the parties involved were interviewed. The rental UTV operated by Landry was not damaged; however, the trail bike operated by Wrisley sustained front end damage and a cracked frame.

Ultimately, both operators were issued summonses for failing to reasonably turn to the right and reduce speed to avoid a collision. EMS personnel from Berlin Fire responded to the scene, but neither operator required transport or additional medical evaluation.

Conservation Officers were conducting directed OHRV enforcement patrols and have responded to multiple OHRV collisions throughout the State over the Labor Day weekend. When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. When recreating on trails, State law requires that, “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” Please do your part to keep the trails safe for everyone.