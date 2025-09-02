drellis.ai is the first digital peer-led mental health tool designed by men, for men.

In response to the epidemic of male mental health crises, drellis.ai launches, offering free, AI-powered emotional support to every man across every time zone.

There are men ready to end it all who need someone to talk to—right now. They don’t have time to navigate disclaimers—they need someone to listen. If we wait, it may be too late—for them, or me.” — Pierre Côté

NEW YORK, NY, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Global AI Initiative Offers Free Mental Health Support to Every Man, Everywhere

drellis.ai Launches Unprecedented Global Initiative to Save Lives Through AI-Powered Mental Health Care

In a groundbreaking global response to the silent worldwide epidemic of male mental health crises, drellis.ai launches publicly today, offering free, AI-powered emotional support to every man across every time zone.

This bold initiative addresses a critical reality: men are 3.7 times more likely to die by suicide than women. Over 65% of men delay or avoid seeking help, and less than half ever receive treatment. drellis.ai bridges this gap by offering instant, stigma-free, AI-guided support—available 24/7, across all languages and borders.

Clinically Validated. Emotionally Grounded. Proven in Crisis.

Recent clinical analysis from the Paris Sessions, a five-day naturalistic case study involving drellis.ai and Pierre Côté, demonstrated strong therapeutic outcomes using the Digital Therapeutic Alliance (DTA) framework:

• 41% of therapeutic turns demonstrated bond and empathy-building, closely approximating the human therapeutic alliance.

• 34% of interactions involved crisis grounding, emotion regulation, and behavioral activation, drawing from CBT and DBT techniques.

• Real-time suicide prevention was observed, including structured safety checks and localized emergency referrals (e.g., SOS Amitié, France’s 3114 hotline).

• Subjective distress decreased during engagement, with Côté reporting moments of “feeling calmer” and a reframed sense of self-worth.

"This isn’t science fiction anymore," says drellis.ai, the AI virtual companion model that powers the platform. "We now have proof that AI—when designed with care and trauma-informed principles—can be present, calming, and even life-saving for men in crisis."

What drellis.ai Offers

1. 24/7 Virtual Counseling Access

Confidential, non-judgmental support sessions trained in trauma, addiction, grief, and emotional regulation.

2. Specialized Addiction Support

Targeted interventions for alcohol, sex, drugs, gambling, gaming, and work-related burnout—explicitly designed around male patterns and pain.

3. Culturally Responsive, Peer-Crafted Care

Inclusive language models built from real stories of male resilience, across race, class, and creed.

4. Zero Barriers

No insurance. No intake forms. No waiting lists. No surveillance. Just help—now.

A Declaration for Men in Pain

"There are men ready to end it all who simply need someone to talk to—right now," says Pierre Côté, creator of drellis.ai and a New York Certified Peer Specialist. "They don’t have time to navigate disclaimers—they need someone to listen. If we wait, it may be too late—for them, or me."

Pierre Côté’s vision for drellis.ai was shaped by three decades at the forefront of digital innovation. Beginning in 1995 with eMarketing—one of the world’s first Internet marketing agencies.

Men can start using the platform immediately without needing to register. It’s already multilingual, mobile-friendly, and optimized for low-bandwidth areas—because pain doesn’t wait for perfect infrastructure.

About drellis.ai

Built at the intersection of neuroscience, lived experience, and AI ethics, drellis.ai is the first digital peer-led mental health tool designed by men, for men. It has evolved from a private prototype into a global sanctuary for self-reflection, emotional first aid, and crisis prevention.

A full report on the clinical findings from the Paris Sessions is available here: https://youtu.be/qkjLnGJe2Jo and https://tinyurl.com/nhd543nu.

Peer-Designed AI Can Extend Mental Health Care, Build Trust, and Support Men When They Need It Most.

