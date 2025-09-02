BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.Amar Shabazz, Realtor, East Syracuse/NYJustin Rossi, Realtor, Leander/TXStephanie Spade, Realtor, Chandler/AZDana Collins, Realtor, Jacksonville/FLSusana Sanchez, Realtor, Omaha/NECJ Baryames, REALTOR¬Æ, Lansing/MIChris Swart, Realtor Associate, Broken Arrow/OKAnnalese Backel, Realtor, Weirton/WVScott Edelman, Realtor, Oregon City/ORDaniel Wenger, Corporate & Commercial Real Estate Counsel, New York/NYDiane Tinsley, Broker and Team Leader, Springfield/ILAngela Ferguson, Realtor, Hockessin/DECourtney Stach, Real Estate Broker and Team Lead, Hinsdale/ILAnnette Leja, International Real Estate Agent, New York/NYLucius Avila, Realtor, Rockwall/TXBest Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.