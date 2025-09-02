Bradley Kenneth Little’s New Book Offers a Transformational Perspective on the Lord’s Prayer

Oak Grove Church Lead Pastor and Renowned Author Reveals Powerful Insights to Revive Faith and Purpose

CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bradley Kenneth Little, Lead Pastor of Oak Grove Church in Golden Valley, MN, and Regional Executive Director for Venture Church Network Midwest, has released his highly anticipated book, The Lord's Prayer Decoded: Unlocking a Life of Purpose and Freedom . In this work, Little delves into the transformative power of the Lord’s Prayer, providing readers with a fresh perspective that addresses both personal struggles and the larger challenges facing faith communities today.The book presents a deep exploration of the Lord’s Prayer, a well-known but often misunderstood aspect of the Christian faith. Little argues that, for many believers, the disconnect between their struggles and their faith can often be traced back to a lack of understanding of their relationship with God. He writes, "Some of our deepest struggles... are rooted in a misunderstanding of our relationship with God." Through thoughtful commentary on the prayer Jesus taught His disciples, Little offers profound insights that encourage believers to embrace God's love, experience genuine forgiveness, and find peace amid a fractured world.The book addresses common frustrations within the church, from hypocrisy and moral failure to the diminishing role of faith in society. Little tackles these issues head-on, urging Christians to reconsider the essence of their beliefs and rediscover the powerful truths found in the Lord’s Prayer. "Jesus cuts through all the distractions of life and the dangers of religion to provide the one prayer to give true worshippers the Father’s design for a Spirit-filled, God-honoring life," Little asserts.“The Lord's Prayer Decoded: Unlocking a Life of Purpose and Freedom” offers readers not only a renewed understanding of the Lord's Prayer but also an invitation to deepen their relationship with Christ. Little’s personal journey, rooted in overcoming struggles with self-identity and faith, serves as a powerful testament to the transformative power of the Gospel. Through a combination of personal reflection, biblical study, and practical advice, Little offers readers a roadmap for living out a purpose-driven life filled with grace, forgiveness, and hope.Bradley Kenneth Little is a highly respected pastor, author, and theologian who has dedicated his life to guiding others toward spiritual growth and renewal. With a Master of Divinity (M.Div.), a Master of Theology (Th.M.), and a Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) in Discipleship, he has spent decades helping individuals and communities build stronger foundations in faith. Little has served as the Lead Pastor of Oak Grove Church since 2009, and his leadership extends beyond the local church as the Regional Executive Director for Venture Church Network Midwest, a position he has held since 2020.About Bradley Kenneth Little:Bradley Kenneth Little was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and has spent his life dedicated to teaching and nurturing others in their spiritual journeys. He holds a Th.M., M.Div., and D.Min. in Discipleship, and has served in various leadership roles throughout his career. Currently, Little is the Lead Pastor at Oak Grove Church in Golden Valley, MN, and the Regional Executive Director for Venture Church Network Midwest.

