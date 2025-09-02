Teaching Through Television at the Archives’ September First Saturday Program

Before YouTube and smartboards, Delaware classrooms tuned in to their very own television network. On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives, archivist Dana Niemeyer will present a special program, Teaching Through Television: The Delaware Educational Television Network.

Launched in 1965, the Network brought innovative classroom programming to schools across Delaware during a time of rapid change in American education. Although it ran for only five years, the Network produced lessons specifically designed for Delaware students, offering a unique perspective on mid-20th-century teaching methods and the early use of television as an educational tool.

Niemeyer’s presentation will trace the Network’s creation, its programming, and the impact it had on Delaware classrooms. Attendees will gain new insight into how these broadcasts shaped learning and contributed to the state’s educational story.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.