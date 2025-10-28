The Fight for Fair Housing at the Archives’ November First Saturday Program

Visit the Delaware Public Archives on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. for this month’s First Saturday Program, Fighting For Fair Housing: A Historical Journey From National Struggles to Delaware’s Stand, presented by Emily Green.

This free presentation will take attendees on a compelling journey through the history of housing discrimination in America and the national efforts to secure fair and equal housing opportunities for all. From redlining and restrictive covenants to landmark legislation, the program will highlight the pivotal moments, movements, and individuals who helped shape the fight for justice.

Through historic images, case studies, and firsthand accounts, the program will explore how systemic discrimination in housing shaped communities across the country—and how federal laws sought to dismantle those inequities.

The discussion will then turn closer to home, examining Delaware’s own history of advocacy and activism. Learn how ordinary citizens, civil rights leaders, youth organizations, and community groups took a stand against discriminatory practices in their neighborhoods. Discover the stories of resistance, legal action, and local triumphs that contributed to the national movement toward fair housing.

Emily Green is a Dover native and social studies teacher at POLYTECH High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from Pace University.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.