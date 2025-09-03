Minister Alvin Botes: Third G20 Food Security Task Force Meeting

Remarks by Deputy Minister Alvin Botes on the occasion of the Third G20 Food Security Task Force Meeting, Cairo, Egypt

Your Excellency, Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance of the Arab Republic of Egypt,

South Africa’s G20 Sous-Sherpa, Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo,

The Director-General of the Department of Agriculture of South Africa, and Chairperson of the G20 Food Security Task Force, Mr Mooketsa Ramasodi,

Egypt’s G20 Sherpa, Ambassador Ragui El-Etreby,

G20 Members, Invited Guest Countries, International organisations,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

I appreciate the opportunity to welcome you to the third meeting of the G20 Food Security Task Force, being held here in the vibrant and historic city of Cairo. Minister Ahmed Kouchouk has already warmly welcomed all of us on behalf of the Government and People of Egypt.

I would like to extend my deep gratitude to the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Minister Kouchouk; Egypt’s G20 Sherpa, Ambassador Ragui El-Etreby, the Sous-Sherpa, Mrs Rania Abdelmegied, and their team, who worked closely and tirelessly with the South African team from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to organise this meeting.

It is my distinct honour to also offer, on behalf of the South African Government and the G20 Presidency, welcoming remarks on the occasion of this important Food Security Task Force Meeting. We are heartened that you honoured the invitation to come to Cairo to continue deliberations that we had virtually on 5 March and on 25 April in Durban, as well as the virtual session of 25 July this year. Your presence here is a true reflection of your commitment to the work of the Food Security Task Force and your support for South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

I think we have all already seen the hospitality of our dear Egyptian friends. It is my belief that the only way to reward this hospitality is by ensuring that we achieve ambitious and impactful outcomes, that will resonate with people all over the world. The deliverables presented by the South African Presidency, including the draft Ministerial Communique, will put us on the right path to achieve that.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The 2025 State of Food Security in the World (SOFI) Report presents an alarming picture regarding the levels of food insecurity globally with particular regions experiencing the highest numbers. Food insecurity is compounded by various complex factors including price inflation, climatic shocks and other structural issues.

In order to strengthen the G20’s contribution towards addressing the complex global challenges that exacerbate food insecurity, the South African G20 Presidency commissioned three key studies that address various structural issues and drivers of food insecurity. The South African Presidency believed that the recommendations will contribute towards addressing these complex issues and inform evidence-based approaches and decision-making aimed at promoting sustainable and resilient food systems thus ensuring accessibility, availability and affordability of food especially for the most vulnerable communities.

The first study, focusing on “global macro-economic factors and key drivers impacting food price volatility, domestic food prices, affordability and accessibility of food” focuses on the macro-economic factors that have contributed to the worsening food insecurity globally. The study highlights the drivers behind the food price movements and inflation, their impact on domestic markets and proposes various policy responses that can help mitigate these shocks and thus ensure food security.

The second study explores the feasibility of various commodity price stabilisation techniques at regional and global levels. The study recommends various possible policy and more practical interventions such as buffer stocks/emergency reserves that can contribute towards commodity price stabilisation. The focus of this study is critical as many vulnerable communities grapple with the affordability of food due to the various shocks to food systems including energy prices amongst others. The school nutrition programmes implemented by many countries across the world including South Africa, have been shown to contribute towards food security for learners who otherwise would not have access to food.

The third study explores the food security instruments and food systems approaches that are most effective, sustainable and climate resilient at national, regional and global levels. This study has come up with various policy proposals that can be implemented to promote food security through sustainable and resilient food and agrifood systems approaches. This study is important as it looks at the complex and interconnected nature of food systems addressing key issues that need to interact effectively to ensure food security. The study proposes various policies, guidelines and practical ways of strengthening food systems. The recommendations provide not only the G20 but also other actors with various mechanisms that can be implemented at regional and global levels.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Please allow me to take this opportunity to express South Africa’s profound gratitude to our partners for their willingness to work with us and their dedication which ensured that quality studies could be produced for the consideration of the Food Security Task Force. Collectively, these studies identified areas of concern, explored possible solutions, and offered pathways for future action. I also thank all the Members, invited guest countries, international organisations and our partners who have made inputs into this crucial work.

The studies have given us a good reference point from which we can address key macro-economic issues that impact food security.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Just last week, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa, launched an Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts to examine further the issue of growing inequalities in the world. The Committee is expected to produce a report on global inequality for G20 leaders. This is important because growing and widening inequalities have a severe negative effect on achieving food security and eliminating hunger. In launching the Committee, President Ramaphosa stated that people around the world “…see the impacts of rising food and energy prices, of debt, of trade wars, all driving this growing gap between the rich and the rest of the world, undermining progress and economic dynamism”. We see the scope of the work of the Committee as complementing the work done across our G20 Presidency, including on the Food Security Task Force.

Dear Friends,

This Food Security Task Force Meeting is an opportunity to take a giant step towards our common goal of transforming food systems and ensuring food security for all. This is a goal that is close to our hearts and one we will continue to pursue well beyond our G20 Presidency. As our late former President Nelson Mandela once remarked, “Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings”. Our work here and our actions can indeed leave an indelible contribution to eradicating poverty and hunger, which continue to ravage many parts of the world and especially the African continent and many in vulnerable situations. This requires interventions that will help lift millions of people out of poverty and move closer and closer to realising the right to food.

The current global political and economic environment necessitates that bold initiatives be explored to promote food security amid rising food prices and reduced financial capacity for many people in vulnerable situations.

This third Food Security Task Force meeting comes just a month after the conclusion of the second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) that took place in Addis Ababa. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guteress, in his Call to Action at the end of that Summit highlights the urgency with which we need to transform our food systems in the face of multiple challenges, including those faced by developing economies as they continue to deal with impacts of inflation, severe fiscal constraints, debt challenges and the high cost of capital. We must leverage on the outcomes of that Summit and align our work with other global and regional initiatives such as the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Kampala CAADP Declaration on Building Resilient and Sustainable Agrifood Systems in Africa. The upcoming UNGA 80 should also place the issue of food security high on its agenda.

I am convinced that the productive deliberations from Cairo and the final touches that will be made in Cape Town will lead us to triumph. You may be aware of the famous “Cape to Cairo” phrase which represented an ambitious programme that is still to be realised. This “Cairo to Cape” journey we are embarking on can and will be successful and that success will not just be in the documents that we will agree to adopt but will be felt by posterity.

We have been encouraged by how the concept of Ubuntu has been overwhelmingly embraced throughout our G20 Presidency and I am confident that the spirit of Ubuntu will prevail in this meeting as well. Ubuntu, as you are aware by now, appeals to the depth of our humanity and recognises our interconnectedness, reminding us that no one can do it alone.

In this meeting, there will be difficult discussions and at times different views on how to approach certain issues but what brought us here should always ring at the back of our minds, that is, a world where everyone everywhere can have access to nutritious food that is safe and affordable. Our gathering here should reaffirm our commitment to freedom, justice, solidarity, equality, sustainability and a dignified life. All these cannot be achieved without the right to food.

Let me express my gratitude to the Government of Egypt once again for agreeing to host us here in Cairo and to you all for your presence here. These partnerships speak to the very spirit and intent of our G20 theme, are critical to the success of our G20 Presidency, and underscore that it is only through collective action, collaboration and determination that we can move forward the agenda of the Global south, and more specifically, that of the African Continent. I wish you all of the best in the deliberations that will be held in the next two days.

I thank you.