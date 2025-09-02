National School of Government Announces New Distinguished Fellows

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has endorsed the appointment of new Distinguished Fellows of the National School of Government (NSG).

The new NSG Fellows are former NSG Principal, Prof Busani Ngcaweni, highly regarded business leader Ms Nolitha Fakude and Prof Riel Miller, a globally respected expert in futures literacy and anticipation.

The NSG Fellowship Programme aims to source the experience and insights of former public servants, implementation and leadership experts as well as scholars in pursuit of an ethical, capable and developmental state. The Fellowship is a voluntary appointment. The Fellows have agreed to undertake this responsibility as a service to the country to contribute towards building a virtuous, capable and development-oriented public administration.

The Fellows will support the NSG programmes by participating in thought leadership conversations, mentoring new heads of departments and in the pursuit of research and innovation necessary to design and deploy high-impact training programmes targeting public sector employees. They will also participate in international Master Classes and in peer learning exchanges. Where they serve as mentors, priority will be given to women, youth and people living with disabilities as part of the NSG's drive to accelerate leadership advancement among designated groups.

The profiles of the Fellows:

Prof Ngcaweni – Distinguished Fellow

The former NSG Principal has previously served as a Deputy Director-General leading the policy coordination and advisory services in the Presidency and as chief of staff to the President and former Deputy Presidents. Prof. Ngcaweni holds a diverse and interdisciplinary academic background spanning economics, urban planning, education, creative writing, and project management. He holds an MSc in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Natal, BA Honours in Creative Writing from Wits University, Bachelor of Education Honours in Education Policy and a B.Paed from the University of Durban-Westville.

Ms Nolitha Fakude – Distinguished Fellow

Ms Nolitha Fakude is a prominent South African business leader and transformation advocate, currently serving as the Chairperson of Anglo American’s Management Board in South Africa and President of the Minerals Council of South Africa. With executive experience across mining, oil and gas, retail, and finance, she held key roles at Sasol and served on numerous boards, including JSE Limited and Harmony Gold Mines. A former President of the Black Management Forum, she is widely respected for her work in empowerment and policy reform. Ms Fakude is also an author and philanthropist, holding a BA Honours in Psychology from the University of Fort Hare and completing the Senior Executive Programme at Harvard Business School.

Prof Riel Miller – Distinguished Fellow

Prof Miller is a globally respected expert in futures literacy and anticipation, with over 40 years of experience shaping how individuals and institutions think about the future. He has held senior roles at UNESCO, the OECD, and in the Ontario public service. He founded the consultancy Xperidox to help clients use the future more effectively. A prolific writer, educator, and keynote speaker, Prof Miller has led future-focused initiatives worldwide and remains committed to empowering humanity through the creative use of complexity and emergence.

The Minister has expressed appreciation to the Fellows for availing themselves to support the work of the 'reimagined' NSG. He acknowledged that there are people who have retired from the public sector with vast experience and knowledge, which is critical for the project of shaping the new cadre of public servants.

The Minister said: "We are excited to have the Distinguished Fellows at the NSG as part of a growing community. The NSG acknowledges the depth of insights gained from their illustrious careers in research, teaching and advising various private and public sector institutions globally. It is from this living archive that we wish to draw from, to enrich our continuing learning engagements for executive managers and elected officials across the public sector who carry the responsibility to shape and implement public policies that address our challenges of growth and development”.

