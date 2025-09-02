Government Communications invites media to apply for media accreditation for joint national and provincial cabinet engagement in North West

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the joint National and North West Provincial Cabinet engagement to apply for accreditation. The engagement is scheduled to take place on the 12 September 2025 at the Rustenburg Civic Centre, North West Province under the theme: “A Nation that Works for All.

The engagement is aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment made during the 2024 Presidency Budget Speech to collaborate closely with provincial and local governments to address service delivery challenges. This initiative is in accordance with Section 154 of the Constitution, which mandates national and provincial governments to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs effectively.

Members of the media who wish to cover the engagement are requested to complete the attached form in full and send it to Ishmael Selemale on Ishmael@gcis.gov.za by no later than Monday, 08 September 2025 at 12h00.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the details provided are correct, and the form must be submitted in its original format (excel).

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

