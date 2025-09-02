Recolor.io Launches 2.0 – Faster, Smarter Colorway Creation for Print & Textile Designers

Recolor.io - Create Your Colorways Fast

Recolor.io, the innovative online colorway platform, today announced the launch of v2.0, a major update that enhances speed, collaboration, and endless colorway

LEUSDEN, NETHERLANDS, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recolor.io, the innovative online colorway creation platform, today announced the launch of Version 2.0, a major update that enhances speed, collaboration, and colorway management. Built specifically for textile and fashion designers, Recolor.io makes it easier than ever to explore, save, and share color variations across teams and clients.

At its core, Recolor.io empowers designers to instantly create unlimited colorways from any textile or surface design. Whether adjusting hues, testing new palettes, or preparing collections, Recolor.io eliminates repetitive manual work and accelerates design-to-market timelines. Designers can also create and share digital colorbooks, ensuring every palette is consistent and production-ready.

With Version 2.0, Recolor.io introduces:

• Blazing Fast Recoloring – Optimized performance ensures smooth recoloring, even for large files or complex HSL adjustments.

• Automatic Saving of Colorways (Pro+) – All created colorways are stored with the design and instantly visible to teammates, streamlining collaboration.

• Saved Reduction Color Groups (Pro) – Tonal and flat color groups generated from reductions are now automatically saved, making them reusable across projects.

“Color is at the heart of textile and fashion design. Recolor.io gives designers the ability to experiment, collaborate, and share colorways with unmatched speed and accuracy,” said Arnout de Goeij, Founder & CEO of Recolor.io “With Version 2.0, we’ve made the platform not just faster, but smarter, transforming how teams create and manage colorways.”

Why Designers Need Recolor.io

• Speed & Creativity – Instantly test dozens of color variations without manual redrawing.

• Collaboration – Share colorways and colorbooks with teammates, clients, and mills in one click.

• Consistency – Keep palettes unified across projects, reducing errors and ensuring production accuracy.

• Future-Proof – Designed for fashion, textile, wallpaper, and home décor industries adapting to digital workflows.

Availability

Recolor.io 2.0 is now live and available at recolor.io. Features are included across subscription plans, with advanced collaboration tools in Pro and Pro+.

About Recolor.io

Recolor.io is a cloud-based design platform developed by Bluevoria B.V. in the Netherlands. It provides advanced tools for recoloring textile and surface designs, generating AI-powered palettes, and simulating woven patterns like plaids and dobbies. Trusted by studios worldwide, Recolor.io accelerates design workflows, enhances collaboration, and helps teams bring collections to market faster.

About Bluevoria B.V.

Bluevoria B.V., based in Leusden, Utrecht, The Netherlands, is the driving force behind innovative digital tools tailored for the textile, fashion, and surface design industries. Bluevoria also develops ArtGo.Digital, a cloud-based design management system (PDM/DAM) for textile and carpet studios. It combines creative tools like recoloring and 3D visualization with project management features such as secure storage, client portals, AI tagging, and customizable PDF reporting, bridging design creativity with studio-grade organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.