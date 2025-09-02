New Fine Art Gallery Open in Downtown Bellevue, Washington

Barlow Gallery Opens in Bellevue, Featuring Swedish Artist Ingela Johansson in Exhibition

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barlow Gallery has opened a new fine art gallery in downtown Bellevue, located in the ground-floor commercial space of Excalibur Apartment Homes at 123 112th Avenue NE. Together with their extensive online gallery and other retail locations now open in downtown Tacoma, Barlow Gallery displays captivating art from all over the world to enhance spaces, excite art lovers, and encourage new collectors.

On Friday, September 12th, 2025, Swedish artist Ingela Johansson brings her distinctive work to Barlow Gallery — inviting viewers into a world of expressive energy, intuitive process, and emotional resonance. Visiting Seattle to help us open the new Bellevue gallery, her “Rhythm of Color” exhibition opens on that day from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, exploring movement and mood through abstract and semi-abstract compositions. Ingela paints with a limited palette and a deep connection to nature, rhythm, and flow. Each piece is rooted in Johansson’s creative rituals: mindful material preparation, meditation, and emotional reflection. See more details about the new Bellevue gallery at bellevue.barlowgallery.com.

The following day on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, Johansson unveils “Rhythm of Emotions” at Barlow Gallery in Hotel Murano, at 1320 Broadway in downtown Tacoma, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In this exhibition, the artist shifts toward the semi-abstract and figurative, offering deeply human moments expressed through layered texture, color, and form. Viewers will encounter themes of connection, solitude, longing, and joy—all created through Johansson’s signature fusion of presence and storytelling. See more details about the Tacoma gallery at tacoma.barlowgallery.com.

Both Bellevue and Tacoma exhibitions reflect Ingela Johansson’s global background and artistic philosophy. With a process shaped by meditation and her close relationship to both urban and natural landscapes, Johansson creates paintings that carry emotional depth and tactile beauty. Her works are held in both private and official collections across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., including the New Zealand High Commission and the Swedish Embassy in Singapore.

“Painting is and has always been my way of making sense of what is happening in the world,” says Johansson. “What we feel as artists shows up in the work — and what we bring into the studio is ultimately felt by the people who live with our art.”, said the artist, Ingela Johansson.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience two parallel rhythms — of color and emotion — in two unique gallery settings. Free tickets are available for both openings at events.barlowgallery.com.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

-- “Rhythm of Color”

Opening Night: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Barlow Gallery – Bellevue

Address: 123 112th Avenue NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98004

Artworks: Abstract & semi-abstract

Atmosphere: Bold color, texture, movement

-- “Rhythm of Emotions”

Opening Night: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Barlow Gallery in Hotel Murano – Tacoma

Address: 1320 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402

Artworks: Semi-abstract & figurative

ABOUT BARLOW GALLERY

Founded in the Pacific Northwest in April 2024, Barlow Gallery is a new collection of fine art galleries consisting today of three (3) retail locations in Bellevue and Tacoma, and a comprehensive online gallery at barlowgallery.com. The company is building a community where artists and art lovers are united by a shared passion for storytelling and the power of human creativity, with a mission is to help art lovers of all ages and backgrounds discover and acquire the creative expression of emerging artists.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ingela Johansson is a Swedish artist known for her expressive, soulful works inspired by nature, meditation, and emotional exploration. She has exhibited in eight different countries, and her art has been recognized internationally, including as one of the top 100 contemporary artists in Dubai. She is also the founder of Zenart, a program combining creativity and mindfulness.

CONTACT

Ingela Johansson – Artist

📧 swedishartanddesign@gmail.com

