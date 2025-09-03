Consiliari Launches the Career Optimization Score (COS): an AI metric that quantifies professional value and trajectory

Consiliari AI Career Optimization Score Consiliari AI Logo

Breakthrough Scoring System Transforms How Professionals Understand Their Market Worth Through Skills Analysis, Experience Evaluation, and Career Trajectory

People don’t need another personality quiz. They need a number they can move” — Eryck Dzotsi, Founder & CEO of Consiliari

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consiliari, the pioneering AI Coach and Career development platform today unveiled the Career Optimization Score (COS), an AI-powered metric that translates a professional’s skills, experience, and market fit into a clear, comparable score—with specific steps to raise it. COS gives ambitious professionals, coaches, and HR teams a shared, data-driven KPI for career development and compensation strategy. This innovative scoring system represents a shift in career assessment, providing professionals with unprecedented insights into their market position and a clear roadmap for maximizing their career potential.The Career Optimization Score addresses a critical gap in the professional development landscape by creating a standardized, data-driven method for evaluating career assets, skills alignment, and growth opportunities. Unlike traditional assessment tools that focus on isolated competencies, this revolutionary metric provides a holistic view of professional value that accounts for the complex interplay of skills, experience, market demand, and career trajectory.“People don’t need another personality quiz. They need a number they can move,” said Eryck Dzotsi, Founder & CEO of Consiliari. “COS shows your current market position, why it is what it is, and exactly how to level it up — skills to build, experiences to seek, and the negotiation plan to capture the value.”The scoring system operates on an algorithm that analyzes multiple dimensions of professional value, including technical competencies, soft skills, industry experience, educational background, career progression patterns, market demand for specific skill sets, and alignment with emerging industry trends. This multi-faceted approach ensures that the score reflects not just current capabilities, but also future potential and market positioning. The data is fed into the Consiliari AI Coach which in turn guides the user."We recognized that professionals needed more than just salary comparisons or skills assessments – they needed a comprehensive understanding of their total career value," said Eryck Dzotsi, Founder & CEO of Consiliari. "The Career Optimization Score is the first tool to provide that complete picture, giving professionals the clarity they need to make informed decisions about their career development and compensation expectations."What COS Measures (5 dimensions)- Skills Proficiency – depth and application of technical and soft skills against live market standards- Experience Relevance – role progression, scope, impact, and leadership signals- Market Alignment – demand signals by role, industry, and geography- Growth Trajectory – momentum markers and portability of your career assets- Value Proposition – the outcomes you drive and how the market prices themHow It WorksCOS is powered by Consiliari’s AI Coach engine, which analyzes user-provided data (resume, roles, skills, location), market data (job postings, salary ranges, hiring velocity), and observed career trajectories. The model is updated and explains score drivers so users can see why they got a score — not just the number.The system identifies skill gaps that may be limiting career advancement and recommends specific learning paths, certifications, or experiences that could enhance professional value. It also highlights strengths that may be underutilized and suggests ways to better leverage these assets in career development and compensation negotiations.Built for Professionals, Coaches, and HR- Professionals: clarity on worth today, path to higher compensation tomorrow- Coaches: a common language and metric to show client progress over time- HR/People Leaders: optional cohort insights to align development with business needsFor professionals seeking career transitions, the Career Optimization Score provides valuable insights into transferable skills, potential career paths, and the additional qualifications needed to successfully navigate industry changes. This guidance is particularly valuable in today's rapidly evolving job market, where traditional career paths are becoming less predictable and professionals need to be more strategic about their development choices.About ConsiliariConsiliari is a leading innovator in Ai Career Coaching and AI-powered career development solutions, dedicated to helping professionals maximize their potential and achieve their career goals. Founded with the mission to democratize access to sophisticated career intelligence, the company has developed a comprehensive platform that combines advanced analytics, personalized coaching, and market insights to support professionals throughout their career journey.The company's technology platform serves thousands of professionals across various industries and career stages, providing data-driven insights and actionable recommendations that help users make informed decisions about their professional development. Through continuous innovation and user-focused design, Consiliari continues to set new standards for career development technology and professional empowerment.For more information about Consiliari and the Career Optimization Score, visit www.consiliari.ai About This Release: This release may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ based on market conditions and adoption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.