Aqua Fem’s Patented AF Compound Shows Breakthrough Gains in Sperm Motility

Novel infertility treatment compound could improve outcomes in IVF, IUI, and natural conception by enhancing sperm motility

Sperm motility is one of the most important predictors of fertilization success, and AF’s ability to reliably boost motility at this scale could meaningfully impact patients struggling to conceive.” — Eric Lacy PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aqua Fem

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua Fem, LLC, a reproductive health innovation company, today announced compelling new data from independent testing showing that its patented AF compound significantly increases sperm motility — a key factor in conception. Designed for use in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), AF also has potential as an over-the-counter option for couples trying to conceive naturally.The latest study analyzed sperm samples from three different donors, collected months apart, to assess reproducibility. Results showed:— 200%, 212%, and 600% increases in motility compared to baseline when treated with AF in its patented hetero-dimeric form.These findings build upon earlier testing, which recorded increases averaging 700% in prior donor samples. The new data confirms a consistent, statistically significant enhancement of motility, strengthening the evidence for AF’s potential as an affordable, accessible male fertility solution."These results are a critical step forward in our mission to improve ART outcomes and expand fertility treatment options worldwide," said Eric Lacy PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aqua Fem. "Sperm motility is one of the most important predictors of fertilization success, and AF’s ability to reliably boost motility at this scale could meaningfully impact patients struggling with infertility."AF, developed from a marine-derived compound, is currently being evaluated for integration into sperm preparation media in fertility clinics, as well as potential over-the-counter applications for at-home use. Aqua Fem is seeking to sell the patented AF intellectual property to leading fertility industry partners who can bring the technology to market and maximize its impact on global fertility care.For more information, visit www.aquafemlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.