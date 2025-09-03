Aqua Fem’s Patented AF Compound Shows Breakthrough Gains in Sperm Motility
Novel infertility treatment compound could improve outcomes in IVF, IUI, and natural conception by enhancing sperm motility
The latest study analyzed sperm samples from three different donors, collected months apart, to assess reproducibility. Results showed:
— 200%, 212%, and 600% increases in motility compared to baseline when treated with AF in its patented hetero-dimeric form.
These findings build upon earlier testing, which recorded increases averaging 700% in prior donor samples. The new data confirms a consistent, statistically significant enhancement of motility, strengthening the evidence for AF’s potential as an affordable, accessible male fertility solution.
"These results are a critical step forward in our mission to improve ART outcomes and expand fertility treatment options worldwide," said Eric Lacy PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Aqua Fem. "Sperm motility is one of the most important predictors of fertilization success, and AF’s ability to reliably boost motility at this scale could meaningfully impact patients struggling with infertility."
AF, developed from a marine-derived compound, is currently being evaluated for integration into sperm preparation media in fertility clinics, as well as potential over-the-counter applications for at-home use. Aqua Fem is seeking to sell the patented AF intellectual property to leading fertility industry partners who can bring the technology to market and maximize its impact on global fertility care.
