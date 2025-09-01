Submit Release
Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 1, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations
 
On Tuesday, September 2, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Services and General Government Bill.


Education & Workforce
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Foundations First: Reclaiming Reading and Math through Proven Instruction."  

Energy & Commerce
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Examining Opportunities to Advance American Health Care through the Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies."

Homeland Security
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee markup on pending legislation.

Judiciary
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Judiciary Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Europe’s Threat to American Speech and Innovation."

Natural Resources
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
  • H.R. 280, the Combatting Obstruction Against Leasing (COAL) Act of 2025 (Hageman)
  • H.R. 1366, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2025 (Amodei)
  • H.R. 3872, the Mineral Extraction for Renewable Industry and Critical Applications (MERICA) Act of 2025 (Fallon)
  • H.R. 4018, To unleash America’s offshore critical minerals and resources (Ezell)
  • H.R. 4068, the Streamlining NEPA for Coal Act (Collins)
  • H.R. 4090, To codify certain provisions of certain Executive Orders relating to domestic mining and hardrock mineral resources, and for other purposes (Stauber)
On Wednesday, September 3, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
  • H.R. 2073, the Defending our Dams Act (Newhouse)
  • H.R. 3692, To reauthorize the Young Fisherman’s Development Act (Moulton)
  • H.R. 4255, the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025 (Gosar)
  • H.R. 4256, the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Min)
  • H.R. 4970, the Orland Project Water Management Act (LaMalfa)
On Friday, September 5, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold an oversight field hearing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, titled “The Great American Outdoors Act: Modernizing and Maintaining National Parks to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday.” 

Rules

On Tuesday, September 2, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

  • H.J. Res. 104, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment’’ (Downing)
  • H.J. Res. 105, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Fedorchak)
  • H.J. Res. 106, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Begich)
  • H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 (Fleischmann)

Small Business
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Wired for Growth: How Expanding Broadband Can Revitalize Rural Small Businesses."

Transportation and Infrastructure
 
On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

