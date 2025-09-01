Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of September 1, 2025

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations



On Tuesday, September 2, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Wednesday, September 3, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Services and General Government Bill.

Education & Workforce

Energy & Commerce

Homeland Security

Judiciary

Natural Resources

H.R. 280, the Combatting Obstruction Against Leasing (COAL) Act of 2025 (Hageman)

H.R. 1366, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act of 2025 (Amodei)

H.R. 3872, the Mineral Extraction for Renewable Industry and Critical Applications (MERICA) Act of 2025 (Fallon)

H.R. 4018, To unleash America’s offshore critical minerals and resources (Ezell)

H.R. 4068, the Streamlining NEPA for Coal Act (Collins)

H.R. 4090, To codify certain provisions of certain Executive Orders relating to domestic mining and hardrock mineral resources, and for other purposes (Stauber)

H.R. 2073, the Defending our Dams Act (Newhouse)

H.R. 3692, To reauthorize the Young Fisherman’s Development Act (Moulton)

H.R. 4255, the Enhancing Safety for Animals Act of 2025 (Gosar)

H.R. 4256, the Digital Coast Reauthorization Act of 2025 (Min)

H.R. 4970, the Orland Project Water Management Act (LaMalfa)

Rules

On Tuesday, September 2, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.J. Res. 104, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Miles City Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment’’ (Downing)

H.J. Res. 105, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘North Dakota Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Fedorchak)

H.J. Res. 106, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Bureau of Land Management relating to ‘‘Central Yukon Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan’’ (Begich)

H.R. 4553, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026 (Fleischmann)

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure