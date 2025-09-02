With a Projected CAGR of 6.4% Protein Ingredients Market To Reach a Value Of $91.89 Billion by 2027

Protein Ingredients Market

Increase in per capita income, demand for proteins as nutritional & functional ingredients & surge in consumption through natural sports drinks drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protein ingredients market size was generated $53.78 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.Increase in per capita income, consumer awareness about healthy diet, demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients, and surge in consumption through natural sports drinks drive the growth of the global protein ingredients market. However, undefined regulatory guidelines and high cost of clean label protein ingredient products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of protein supplements in untapped markets and product innovations create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (335 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07178 Rise in per capita income of the middle class, consumer awareness about healthy diet, and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are projected to drive the growth of the protein ingredients market in the future.The protein ingredients market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for nutritional food in the market. Rise in awareness about health and nutritional food products has led people to shift to healthy diets and increase their protein intake by using protein supplements, thereby fueling the market growth for protein ingredients. Busy lifestyle and increase in women participation in the labor force have encouraged consumers to focus on nutritional supplements through infant formula for their babies. Animal protein is one of the major components of infant formula, which is expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients in the future. Protein supplements and protein-based food products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative protein ingredients market opportunities for manufacturers of animal and plant protein.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market/purchase-options The market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and region. By source, it is categorized into animal protein and plant protein. Further, animal protein is segregated into whey protein, casein & caseinates, milk protein, egg protein, and others. Plant protein is classified into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. Egg protein is the most preferred choice of animal protein among consumers due to its high protein content and functionality.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07178 Furthermore, the market in LAMEA is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Moreover, rise in awareness about functional characteristics of protein, increase in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries, expansion of the retail industry, and growth in disposable income of consumers are the current protein ingredients market trends in the region.Leading players of the global protein ingredients industry discussed in the research include Cargill, DuPont, ADM, Omega Protein Corporation, Kerry Group, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Friesland, Kewpie Corporation, Fonterra Co-operative Group, and Bunge Limited.Trending Reports:Bakery Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-ingredients-market Yeast Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yeast-ingredients-market-A323211 Cumin Ingredient Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cumin-ingredient-market-A321986

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.