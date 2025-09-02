IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CMCT INVESTORS THAT SUFFERED LOSSES AT CROWN CAPITAL SECURITIES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Dennis Haywood, Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToske

Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

LAND O’LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Dennis Haywood after an unsuitable recommendation of Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) caused an investor to suffer $50,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Dennis Haywood who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses in Creative Media & Community Trust (“CMCT”). The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01681) was filed against LPL Financial f/k/a Crown Capital Securities, L.P. on the behalf of a 74-year-old investor seeking to recover $50,000 in damages as a result of an unsuitable CMCT recommendation by her financial advisor, Dennis Haywood (CRD #5850275).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Haywood misrepresented CMCT preferred stock as a safe, income-generating investment that would allow the customer access to her principal investment. In reality, the CMCT preferred stock was an illiquid, alternative investment that did not trade on the open market. Further, the claim alleges that Haywood stopped responding to the customer after the decline, leaving the investor in the dark about the extent of her losses.Dennis Haywood is the subject of 11 customer complaints and one regulatory event disclosed on his FINRA BrokerCheck report. On February 24, 2025, the State of Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation sought sanctions in response to Haywood’s failure to report a written complaint on his U4. Many of the customer complaints linked to Haywood’s license involve misrepresentations related to various alternative investments.Customers of Dennis Haywood and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in CMCT and/or other alternative investments are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

