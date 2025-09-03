Call to communities in Kenya to help with global rabies elimination efforts

GARC logo new CAR ERN banner CAR image

As World Rabies Day 2025 approaches, GARC is calling on communities across Kenya to unite and take action.

KENYA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As World Rabies Day 2025 approaches, GARC is calling on communities across Kenya to unite and take action. Despite having access to effective vaccines for dogs, dog-transmitted rabies continues to claim human lives in Kenya due to gaps in awareness, access, and coordination.

This is where GARC is making a difference! The Communities Against Rabies (CAR) is a global movement that empowers local stakeholders to eliminate rabies in their communities. Launched in 2023, this structured program focuses on equipping people with the knowledge, tools, and networks they need to work towards rabies elimination.

The CAR initiative in Kenya offers:

Free training through the GARC Education Platform:

This enables individuals to become Dog Health Champions (DHCs). DHCs form our global workforce of trusted community members who teach others about dog welfare, rabies prevention, and bite safety.

Recognition and support for local organizations:

Organizations working to eliminate rabies and prevent rabies outbreaks, can apply to become a Rabies Center of Excellence (RCE). The GARC RCEs receive additional capacity building, digital tools, and international visibility for their work.

Connection and collaboration:

As part of our CAR movement, GARC connects Kenya with other rabies-endemic countries, ensuring that efforts are coordinated, effective, and that organizations can avoid duplicated efforts.

Kenya’s fight against rabies is part of a bigger vision: the global goal to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies. Through the CAR initiative, communities can play a vital role in making this goal a reality. How can you make a difference?

Join CAR today!

Rabies is 100% preventable and every life lost it is one life too many. This World Rabies Day it is time to Act Now. To end rabies in Kenya for good, it is up to You, Me, Community to work together.

To learn more or join the CAR initiative in Kenya, visit: www.rabiesalliance.org

