Formwork System Market Forecasted to Achieve US $9 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Formwork System Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the size of the formwork system market. With an anticipated leap from $6.71 billion in 2024 to $7.14 billion in 2025, the market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This substantial growth during the historical timeline is largely credited to enhanced investments in smart city initiatives, increasing focus on green construction methods, growth in public-private partnerships and escalating usage of digital construction resources. Moreover, increased demand for proficient building lifecycle supervision also contributes to this growth.

Predictions indicate a robust expansion in the formwork system market in the coming years, with the market ballooning to $9.01 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors fueling this growth during the projected period include the escalating acceptance of automated construction, increased demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly building solutions, burgeoning investment in the modernization of infrastructure, the explosion of urban development in burgeoning economies, and an upsurge in prefabricated and off-site construction methods. Noteworthy trends during the predicted period entail progress in lightweight and sturdy formwork materials, creation of advanced formwork monitoring systems, novelty in reusable and modular formwork structures, advancement in 3D printing applications for formwork, and the evolution of robotics for formwork assembly.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Formwork System Market?

The expansion of the construction industry is anticipated to fuel the development of the formwork system market in the future. The term 'construction sector' encompasses the processes involved in strategic planning, designing, developing, and constructing infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The surge in urbanization is leading to the growth of this sector as the increasing urban population calls for more residential spaces, infrastructure, and public services. Formwork systems serve as vital tools in the construction segment, offering trustworthy molds for designing concrete structures and guaranteeing precision and safety at the worksite. They enhance productivity by allowing quicker construction cycles and reducing manpower, thereby improving the project's overall efficiency. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, revealed that construction expenditure surged to $2,156,495 million in 2024, a leap from $2,023,662 million in 2023. As a result, the expansion of the construction industry is steering the growth of the formwork system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Formwork System Industry?

Major players in the Formwork System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Waco International Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

• PERI Group

• Brand Safeway Inc.

• The Heico Companies LLC

• Doka GmbH

• RMD Kwikform Ltd.

• ULMA Construction Srl

• Alsina Group

• Acrow Ltd.

• MEVA Formwork Systems Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Formwork System Market In The Globe?

Leading enterprises in the formwork system market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions like modular and automated systems which boost construction efficiency, improve worker safety, and cut down on project timelines. Modular formwork systems are essentially pre-made, reusable segments that can be assembled and altered to match a range of structural designs, thus reducing material wastage and labor overheads. For instance, in January 2025, PERI SE, a German firm specializing in formwork and scaffolding systems, unveiled the latest generation of MAXIMO, a self-climbing formwork system. The MAXIMO system employs an intelligent hydraulic climbing apparatus, cutting dependency on cranes and decreasing manual labor. It incorporates enhanced safety measures like built-in guardrails and real-time weight monitoring, ensuring stability during the construction of tall buildings. The system's modular design permits quick adaptation to diverse building shapes, simplifying the construction process while ensuring precision and maintaining structural soundness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Formwork System Market Report?

The formwork system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Material: Wood, Metal

3) By Application: Buildings, Transportation, Industrial Facilities, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Wall Formwork, Slab Formwork, Column Formwork, Climbing Formwork, Tunnel Formwork, Bridge Formwork, Circular Formwork, Customized Formwork

2) By Services: Formwork Design And Engineering, Rental Services, Installation And Dismantling, On-Site Support, Maintenance And Refurbishment, Logistics And Transportation, Training And Consultancy

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Formwork System Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Formwork System Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region a year prior, in 2024. The predictions for the fastest growth are being attributed to the Asia-Pacific region. The report entails data from various regions worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

