IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF NEWBRIDGE SECURITIES WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses GWG L Bond Losses with Newbridge Securities, Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes is investigating Newbridge Securities after they solicited an 81-year-old retiree to invest $150,000 in GWG L Bonds , causing significant losses. The law firm urges all customers of Newbridge Securities who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other investments, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed FINRA arbitration case no. 25-01680 against Newbridge Securities on behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages of $150,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in a high-risk and illiquid GWG L Bond investment.According to the lawsuit, Newbridge represented the L Bond as a safe investment, similar to a CD, whereby the customer would receive monthly interest and then at maturity, return the principal. In reality, the L Bonds were high-risk and illiquid private placements. Newbridge allegedly ignored years of red flags clearly evidencing GWGH’s financial distress at the time of the unsuitable recommendation.Financial advisors and their firms must act in the best interest of their customers and are responsible for providing suitable investment advice. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers if they fail to act in best interest of their customers, make unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresent or omit material facts, and/or overconcentrate the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Current and former customers of Newbridge Securities Corp. who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.