IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF JOSEPH FARRELL BEAM/CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP

If You Suffered Losses GWG L Bond Losses with Joseph Farrell Beam/Capital Investment Group, Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

CHESNEE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes is investigating financial advisor Joseph Farrell Beam after his recommendations of unsuitable GWG L Bond investments caused many elderly investors to suffer significant losses. The law firm urges all current and former customers of Joseph Farrell Beam (CRD# 5407778) and Capital Investment Group who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds , or any other investments, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 25-01690) against Capital Investment Group on the behalf of a group of elderly investors who are seeking to recover investment losses, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid GWG L Bond investments.According to the lawsuit filed by KlaymanToskes, Beam through Capital Investments, represented the L Bonds as a safe, low risk investment that would provide stable income for the investors in their retirement years. In soliciting customers to invest in the L Bonds, Respondent ignored years of red flags clearly evidencing GWGH’s financial distress at the time of the unsuitable recommendation.In April 2022, GWG Holdings, Inc. filed for bankruptcy, suspending their monthly dividends and leaving L bondholders without access to a total $1.6 billion in principal investments.Status reports filed with the bankruptcy court by the GWG Wind Down Trustee have confirmed that L bondholders will only receive a small fraction of their investments from the bankruptcy. Accordingly, it is in bondholders’ best legal interest to maximize their recovery of losses by filing FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors who sold these unsuitable products, such as Capital Investment Group.Several of the customers were reportedly introduced to Beam and Capital Investment Group while visiting their local bank, Entegra Bank. Entegra Bank was doing business as Entegra Wealth Management and offered securities through Capital Investment Group. According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Joseph Beam was previously registered with Capital Investment Group from 2013 to June 2023 in Flat Rock, NC.Current and former customers of Joseph Beam who suffered investment losses at Beam & Associates Financial Advisors and/or Capital Investment Group are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.