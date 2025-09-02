Rhode Island Woman Injured in ATV Crash in Success
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi
603-788-4850
September 2, 2025
Success, NH – On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a 911 satellite text of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash with injuries on the Success Trail. EMS personnel from Berlin Fire and Conservation Officers responded to the remote scene.
Responding personnel were able to locate the riding party many miles into the rough section of trail. The injured female operator was identified as Alisha Tucker, 27 of Westerly, RI. At the time of the crash, Tucker was navigating a lefthand turn when she began to lose control of her vehicle, causing her to enter a ditch. She was then ejected from the ATV into the ditch where she sustained serious, but unspecified injuries. Some members of the riding group left the scene in an attempt to call for help due to the lack of cell service.
Tucker was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. An investigation of the accident is still ongoing, but speed is believed to be a leading factor in the crash.
NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to obey speed limits and always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating off-highway recreational vehicles (OHRVs).
