Juvenile Injured in ATV Crash in Berlin

September 2, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Sunday, August 31, 2025, a youth operator was injured after he crashed the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was operating on private property adjacent to Corbin Road in Berlin.

It was determined that at approximately 11:15 a.m., a juvenile from Berlin, New Hampshire, lost control of his ATV while driving down a snowmobile trail closed to ATVs. As the juvenile came down the trail, he approached a bridge with a water bar before it. He hit the water bar and was thrown from the ATV. The ATV continued down the trail, struck a bridge, and then flipped off the bridge, coming to rest on the opposite side the brook. A call to 911 was made, and emergency crews responded to the scene.

A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Ambulance, Berlin Police Department, and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers began. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Berlin Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash to be excessive speed and operating on private property closed to OHRVs. The juvenile was not wearing any protective equipment at the time of the crash. Charges may be forthcoming in this case.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate in a controlled manner, ride only where it is legal to do so, and wear the proper safety equipment.