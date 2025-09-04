Pinky Blush Beauty Lounge First in Qatar to Launch MANUCURIST Paris No-TPO Vegan Gel Polishes

First in Qatar to Pioneer No-TPO Gel Polishes, Ahead of Europe's Ban. MANUCURIST in Pinky Blush in Qatar Pinky Blush by Myrna Al Haddad pioneers MANUCURIST Paris no-TPO vegan nail polishes Pinky Blush to Pioneer Healthy Nail Polishes in Qatar Myrna Al Haddad, award-winning writer, activist, and founder of Pinky Blush

No acetone, no toxins, no damage — Myrna Al Haddad leads Qatar into a new era of long-lasting, healthy nail care for the nation’s most refined clientele

By introducing plant-based, no-TPO vegan gels, Pinky Blush safeguards our clients’ health and leads the region, setting new global standards by bringing Europe’s clean beauty future to Doha first.” — Myrna Al Haddad, Founder of Pinky Blush Beauty Lounge

DOHA, QATAR, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinky Blush Beauty Lounge , Qatar’s premier destination for beauty and wellness, proudly announces the exclusive introduction of MANUCURIST Paris plant-based, no-TPO vegan gel polishes — a breakthrough collection that reflects Europe’s new safety and sustainability standards, arriving even before the official ban on TPO-containing products across the continent.As Europe moves toward stricter regulations on harmful nail ingredients, Pinky Blush is ahead of the curve, offering its clientele a clean, safe, and luxurious alternative — exclusively in Qatar. This pioneering step cements Pinky Blush Beauty Lounge as a visionary leader, setting new benchmarks for health, beauty, and luxury in the region.Revolutionary Nail Care with MANUCURISTVegan & Plant-Based: Free from harmful chemicals, formulated with nature’s best.No-TPO Technology: Anticipating Europe’s ban, Pinky Blush safeguards clients with the healthiest innovation available.Long-Lasting Luxury: Up to 12 days of flawless wear.One-Minute Gentle Removal: No acetone, no damage — nails remain hydrated, strong, and beautiful.Strength + Treatment: A base coat infused with Kera-Care and LED light technology to nourish and protect nails.The First in Qatar Myrna Al Haddad , award-winning writer, activist, and founder of Pinky Blush, shared:"At Pinky Blush, we do not follow trends — we define them. By being the first to bring MANUCURIST Paris no-TPO gel polishes to Qatar, we honor our commitment to luxury, safety, and visionary beauty. Our clients deserve the highest international standards, delivered here in Doha before anywhere else."Luxury RedefinedPinky Blush is more than a beauty lounge — it is a lifestyle space that fuses science, luxury, and wellness. Each treatment is designed to meet the expectations of Qatar’s most refined clientele, elevating beauty care into a new standard of exclusivity, safety, and elegance.About Pinky Blush Beauty LoungeFounded by Myrna Al Haddad, Pinky Blush Beauty Lounge has become Qatar’s iconic destination for refined self-care. Known for introducing world-class innovations and setting new standards in wellness, the lounge continues to redefine beauty as an art of exclusivity, sustainability, and empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.