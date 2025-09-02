Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market | CAGR 13.1%, US$ 83.26 Bn by 2031

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture: Transforming Farming Practices

Market OverviewThe integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into agriculture is revolutionizing farming practices by enhancing productivity, sustainability, and resource management. This technological advancement is particularly significant in regions like Asia-Pacific, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy. This technological advancement is particularly significant in regions like Asia-Pacific, where agriculture plays a pivotal role in the economy.Market Size and ForecastThe global Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market was valued at roughly US$ 31.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to about US$ 83.26 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2024 and 2031.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/internet-of-things-in-agriculture-market Key Drivers of Growth• Several factors contribute to the rapid adoption of IoT technologies in agriculture:• Precision Farming: IoT enables precise monitoring and management of field variability in crops, leading to optimized resource use and increased yields.• Livestock Monitoring: IoT devices track the health and activity of livestock, ensuring better management and productivity.• Smart Greenhouses: Environmental sensors and automation systems maintain optimal conditions for plant growth, enhancing efficiency.• Supply Chain Management: IoT facilitates real-time tracking of agricultural products, reducing waste and improving logistics.Technological Advancements• Advancements in IoT technologies have significantly impacted agriculture:• Sensors and Actuators: Devices that monitor soil moisture, temperature, and other environmental factors, providing data for informed decision-making.• Drones and GPS Technology: Used for aerial monitoring and precise application of inputs, reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency.• Data Analytics Platforms: Software that analyzes data collected from various IoT devices to provide actionable insights for farmers.Key Players:1. IBM Corporation2. Groupe X-TELIA Inc.3. Arable4. Fujitsu Limited5. BASF SE6. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.7. Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt. Ltd8. Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd9. SAP SE10. SemiosRegional Focus: Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of IoT adoption in agriculture. Countries like India are leveraging satellite data and IoT solutions to enhance farming practices. For instance, Indian farmers have significantly improved their crop yields and profits by utilizing satellite data for optimal sowing times and better resource management .Challenges and OpportunitiesWhile IoT offers numerous benefits, challenges such as high initial investment costs and the need for technical expertise can hinder adoption, especially among small-scale farmers. However, the increasing availability of affordable IoT solutions and government initiatives to promote digital agriculture are paving the way for broader adoption.Market Segmentation:By Type: (Small Farms, Mid-Sized Farms, Large Farms)By Component: (Hardware, Software)By Application: (Precision Aquaculture, Precision Farming, Precision Livestock, Precision Forestry, Others)By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=internet-of-things-in-agriculture-market ConclusionThe IoT in agriculture market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements and the need for sustainable farming practices. As IoT solutions become more accessible and affordable, their adoption is expected to increase, leading to more efficient and productive agricultural systems worldwide.Recommendations1. Investment in Research and Development: To create cost-effective and scalable IoT solutions tailored for small-scale farmers.2. Government Support: Implementation of policies and programs that encourage the adoption of IoT technologies in agriculture.3. Training and Education: Providing farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively use IoT devices and platforms.4. Collaboration with Tech Companies: Partnerships between agricultural stakeholders and technology firms to develop innovative solutions that address specific farming challenges.5. By focusing on these areas, the full potential of IoT in agriculture can be realized, leading to a more sustainable and productive agricultural sector. 