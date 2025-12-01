Europe Liver Disease Therapeutic Market to reach US$ 8.29 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.44%, 2025 - 2033

The Europe Liver Disease Therapeutic Market is growing steadily, driven by rising liver disorders, advanced diagnostic adoption, strong R&D.

Europe’s liver disease therapeutics market is accelerating as innovation, early diagnosis, and advanced targeted treatments reshape patient outcomes across the region.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe Liver Disease Therapeutic Market is expected to grow from US$ 4.34 billion in 2024 to US$ 8.29 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2025 to 2033. The rising incidence of liver-related diseases, development in therapeutic treatments, and an increase in awareness about liver health are major drivers for the market's sustained growth in the healthcare industry of Europe.The liver is the largest solid organ in the human body. Furthermore, it suffers from various ailments, which are treated with a variety of products. Furthermore, these products include various types of drugs and vaccines. Anti-viral drugs, for example, are used to treat hepatitis, which causes liver inflammation. Furthermore, hepatitis is fatal, necessitating a liver transplant in some cases. The liver is the largest solid organ in the human body. Furthermore, it suffers from various ailments, which are treated with a variety of products. Furthermore, these products include various types of drugs and vaccines. Anti-viral drugs, for example, are used to treat hepatitis, which causes liver inflammation. Furthermore, hepatitis is fatal, necessitating a liver transplant in some cases. Immunosuppressant drugs are used in such cases to prevent the body's rejection of the transplanted liver.

Key development:-- The Rezdiffra (resmetirom) was granted conditional approval by the European Commission in August 2025 as the first therapy for adults with non-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) having moderate to advanced liver fibrosis; it marks a major milestone for liver-disease treatment in EU.- The Seladelpar (marketed as Livdelzi / Lyvdelzi in EU) received conditional marketing authorization in early 2025 for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), offering a new effective option for patients who do not respond adequately to first-line therapy.- New data presented at the 2025 congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) demonstrated that seladelpar delivers sustained biochemical response and significant relief from pruritus (itching) regardless of prior treatment history reinforcing its therapeutic value for chronic PBC patients.Recent Mergers & Acquisitions-- Roche agreed to acquire 89 bio - a biotech firm developing liver-disease therapies for up to US$ 3.5 billion (Q3 2025).- Novo Nordisk announced the planned acquisition of Akero Therapeutics, targeting their metabolic / liver-disease treatment pipeline especially treatments for NASH in a deal valued up to USD 5.2 billion (Q4 2025).- Norgine completed acquisition of Theravia, a specialty pharma company broadening its rare-disease and specialty-drug portfolio, indirectly strengthening its footprint across liver and related therapies in Europe (Q2 2025).Market Segmentation-- 1. By Disease TypeThe disease-type segment includes conditions such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), alcoholic liver disease (ALD), and liver cancer. Growth in this segment is driven by rising alcohol consumption patterns, obesity-linked metabolic disorders, and increasing cases of viral hepatitis across Europe. NAFLD and NASH are the fastest-expanding categories due to lifestyle changes and the growing prevalence of diabetes, pushing demand for advanced and combination therapeutic options.- 2. By Treatment TypeThis segment covers antiviral drugs, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, chemotherapy agents, targeted therapies, and biologics. Antiviral therapies remain essential for hepatitis B and C management, while biologics and emerging NASH therapies represent strong growth opportunities. Increased R&D for fibrosis-reducing treatments and next-generation antivirals is shaping the competitive landscape in Europe, strengthening the adoption of innovative and personalized therapeutic approaches.- 3. By Route of AdministrationTreatments are delivered through oral, intravenous, and injectable formulations. Oral medications dominate due to patient convenience and long-term therapy requirements, especially for chronic liver conditions. Injectable and IV routes are used more commonly in hospital or specialty care settings for severe liver diseases, advanced fibrosis, and oncology-related liver complications, driving demand for precision-based delivery mechanisms in Europe.- 4. By Distribution ChannelThis segment includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies remain the largest channel due to the complexity of liver disease management and the necessity of specialist consultations. Retail pharmacies support long-term medication access for chronic liver patients, while online pharmacies are steadily growing across Europe due to rising digital adoption, convenience, and expanded availability of chronic-care therapeutics.- 5. By End UserEnd users include hospitals, specialty clinics, and home-care settings. Hospitals constitute the primary end-user segment due to the critical nature of liver diseases and the need for advanced diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Germany holds a significant market share driven by a high incidence of liver diseases linked to lifestyle factors such as excessive alcohol consumption and obesity. The country benefits from favorable reimbursement policies and government awareness programs that promote early diagnosis and treatment. Germany's advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong pharmaceutical sector also support its leadership position in the market.- France is another major regional player, expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing cases of liver diseases, rising investments in healthcare research, and robust public health initiatives focusing on liver disease management. France's emphasis on improving screening and access to novel therapeutics further bolsters its market expansion.- The United Kingdom maintains a substantial share due to the large aging population and rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hepatitis. The UK's well-established healthcare system with widespread use of advanced diagnostics and treatment options facilitates market growth. Government programs promoting awareness and early intervention also contribute significantly.- Italy, Spain, and other Western European countries collectively represent a notable portion of the market due to growing healthcare expenditures and increasing liver disease burdens. These countries are witnessing improved access to cutting-edge liver therapies and growing adoption of antiviral and targeted therapies, supported by regulatory facilitation and healthcare funding.Market Drivers:-- Rising incidence of liver-related diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer significantly fuels market growth. Liver cirrhosis alone causes about 170,000 deaths annually in Europe.- An aging population in Europe increases the prevalence of liver diseases, driving demand for advanced and efficient therapies.- Government and healthcare organizations actively promote early diagnosis and timely treatment through extensive health programs and public awareness campaigns to reduce liver disease mortality.- Pharmaceutical innovations and ongoing clinical trials are continuously enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of liver disease therapeutics, including antiviral drugs, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and regenerative medicine approaches like stem cell therapy.- Centralized healthcare systems and expanded reimbursement coverage in countries such as France, Germany, and the UK improve patient access to cutting-edge treatments.- Proactive government funding for research, healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and public health campaigns further support market growth.

Key Players:-- Abbott Laboratories: Known for diagnostics and pharmaceutical solutions, Abbott plays a significant role in liver disease diagnostics and treatment, focusing on innovative therapies to address various liver conditions.- Astellas Pharma Inc.: A global biopharma company engaged in developing therapies for chronic liver diseases including hepatitis and fibrosis, leveraging extensive R&D capabilities.- Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS): A major player with strong investments in liver disease therapeutics, including treatments for hepatitis and liver cancer.- Gilead Sciences: A leader in antiviral drugs, particularly for hepatitis B and C, Gilead is crucial in the liver disease market with several blockbuster antiviral drugs and ongoing pipeline developments.- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Focuses on broad pharmaceutical development including immunotherapies and antiviral drugs applicable to liver diseases.- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche): Renowned for innovative biopharmaceuticals, including targeted therapies for liver cancer and diagnostics.- Merck & Co., Inc.: Engaged in drug development for liver diseases like hepatitis and liver cancer, with strong global presence and pipeline assets in hepatology.- Novartis AG: Develops novel liver disease treatments with focus on liver fibrosis and metabolic liver disease therapies.Competitive landscape-The competitive landscape of the Europe Liver Disease Therapeutic Market is characterized by the presence of major global pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Novartis, Sanofi, and Astellas Pharma. These companies lead the market through continuous innovation in antiviral therapies, immunotherapies, and regenerative medicine approaches. The competition is driven by advancements in direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) for hepatitis treatment, novel targeted therapies, and the incorporation of stem cell technologies, which collectively improve patient outcomes. Companies actively invest in clinical trials, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach in Europe.Conclusion:-The Europe Liver Disease Therapeutic Market is set for steady growth, driven by rising NAFLD/NASH cases, improved diagnostic access, and strong R&D investments. Advancements in biologics and antiviral therapies continue to strengthen treatment outcomes across the region.Related Reports- Latin America Liver Disease Treatment Market - market reached US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.02 billion Liver Disease Treatment Market - market size reached US$ 21.36 billion with rise of US$ 22.70 billion in 2024 is expected to reach US$ 40.94 billion by 2033

