ROCKEYE and Datums AI Set New Horizons for Enterprises in Indonesia

Solving Enterprise Challenges in Indonesia with the power of ROCKEYE and Datums AI Jigar Joshi Hosting the Event Industrial Tech Forum

ROCKEYE and Datums AI deliver AI driven, scalable ERP solution, empowering Indonesian enterprises to achieve smarter, faster, and secure digital transformation.

SOUTH JAKARTA CITY, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indonesia, the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia, is at a pivotal moment. The nation is emerging as a formidable driver of innovation and digital transformation. ROCKEYE ERP and datums.ai are proud to be a part of this shift. Together, they are enabling enterprises to move beyond legacy limitations and embrace AI-first operations that are smarter, faster, and more secure.𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗘 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗺𝘀𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗮In August 2025, ROCKEYE and Datums AI collaborated with leading tech ecosystems in the Indonesian market to host a series of high-impact events across Jakarta and West Java:• 𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗘 𝘅 𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲.𝗜𝗗 (𝟮𝟭 𝗔𝘂𝗴, 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝘂𝗹𝘂𝗵𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿) – Helping businesses scale without costly system overhauls.• 𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗼 & 𝗡𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲 (𝟮𝟲 𝗔𝘂𝗴, 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗝𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗮) – Where innovation meets collaboration, with insights from Jigar Joshi and Aankit Pawan Budhia.• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘂𝗺 (𝟮𝟴 𝗔𝘂𝗴, 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘅 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗴) – Showcasing how AI is reshaping industries with predictive, real-time, and secure enterprise solutions.These productive and insightful sessions focused not on massive overhauls, but on how a strategic addition of AI-powered tools can unlock significant efficiency and growth. From healthcare to oil & gas, from fintech to manufacturing, businesses across sectors participated.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲In the insightful collaborative sessions, businesses got a practical pathway for enterprises to adopt AI through custom-built, future-ready solutions that plug into existing operations.• Upgrade outdated systems into AI-enabled platforms without expensive rebuilds.• Gain foresight into operations with real-time data and predictive analytics.• Break silos with ERP + AI integration that connects processes end-to-end.• Start with what you need today and expand as your vision grows.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗺𝘀.𝗔𝗜?DatumsAI is an AI-powered intelligence layer built to drive decision-making across industries. It enables:• Predictive analytics to reduce downtime.• Real-time data insights for faster decisions.• AI-driven automation that scales with business needs.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗘 𝗘𝗥𝗣?ROCKEYE is an enterprise-grade ERP platform enhanced with AI, enabling:• Seamless integration of finance, supply chain, HR, and operations.• AI-powered workflows that optimize efficiency.• Scalability for both large enterprises and fast-growing businesses.𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵“Sometimes getting insights and streamlining operations can fix a lot. A business isn’t linear; it requires multiple tools and data to drive growth forward. ROCKEYE and DatumsAI are strong forces that plug into business,” said 𝗝𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗶, 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗘. “Indonesia is a booming market, an ideal ground for enterprises to innovate, expand, and accelerate. As organizations look to move ahead, 𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗘 and 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗺𝘀𝗔𝗜 provide the perfect foundation for building AI-powered, future-ready enterprises.”By aligning with industry leaders and enterprises across Indonesia, ROCKEYE and Datums AI helped open paths for businesses and stakeholders to navigate the era of AI-powered growth.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗕𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻?𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁:• Are your systems still running in silos?• Do your core functions flow smoothly, or are they slowing you down?• Can your current setup support predictive decision-making?If the answer is ‘𝗬𝗲𝘀’ to all or any of them, it’s time to collaborate. The way forward isn’t heavy overhauls; it’s about adopting plug-and-play AI-powered solutions that modernize your operations, strengthen competitiveness, and prepare you for the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.