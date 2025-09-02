To celebrate the National Day and the Moon Festival, the new acrobatic show “Swan” makes a dazzling debut in the cultural night

MACAU, September 2 - In order to celebrate the National Day and the Moon Festival with the public, the “Commemorative Performance of the 76th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China and the Haojiang Moonlight Night - New Acrobatic Show Swan” will be held on 30 September and 1 October 2025, at 8pm, at The Venetian Theatre. Tickets will go on sale for the public from 4 September.

The masterpiece meticulously crafted by the award-winning Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Theatre Co., Ltd., “Swan” narrates an inspiring story about the transformation and growth of the acrobat Yu Meng, who puts all the effort in the training for the success on a dazzling stage. The audience will travel between “dream” and “reality”, experiencing a stunning fusion of national-level artistry and fantastic visual spectacle.

“Swan” was selected for the National Arts Creative Fund Program and honoured with the “Outstanding Production Award”. The performance is directed by renowned choreographer Zhao Ming, in collaboration with artistic director Wu Zhengdan, the first-class performer and founder of Shoulder Ballet, as well as a team of top-tier artists. The acrobatic show draws inspiration from the timeless melodies of the Western classic Swan Lake, blending thrilling elements of Chinese acrobatics to present a magnificent show that combines with Chinese and Western arts.

Tickets will go on sale for the public through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing from 10am on 4 September. The date for tickets to be made available through Cotai Ticketing will be announced later. Ticket price are set at MOP400, MOP300 and MOP200. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Teacher Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount during the ticketing period. Enjoy Macao Ticketing - 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555; online ticketing: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. Cotai Ticketing - ticketing hotline: 2882 8818; online ticketing: www.cotaiticketing.com.

For more information, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. For enquiries, please call 8399 6818 during office hours.

The “Commemorative Performance of the 76th Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China and the Haojiang Moonlight Night” - New Acrobatic Show “Swan” is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, co-organized by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the China Performing Arts Agency Productions Ltd., and supported by Sands China Ltd.