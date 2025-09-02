The SR Group announces the launch of SR Staffing in the United States, expanding its recruitment capabilities.

The SR Group launches SR Staffing, a U.S. agency offering tailored recruitment for business support and sales roles with national reach and local expertise.

SR Staffing expands our U.S. presence, building on strong results in professional services. This launch scales our success nationwide, meeting demand for agile, high-touch recruitment.” — Barrie Sanderson, Head of North America for The SR Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SR Group is pleased to announce the official launch of SR Staffing , a new in-house staffing agency that expands the Group’s recruitment services across the United States. This strategic initiative complements the recent rebranding of core teams in Orlando and New York, bringing the same high-quality, client-focused approach to a broader range of full-time roles across business support and revenue-generating functions.SR Staffing is designed to meet the growing staffing needs of organizations seeking skilled professionals in administrative, operational, human resources, sales, and support roles. With recruiters based in more than 20 states, SR Staffing combines local market expertise with the infrastructure of a national business. The team is committed to delivering personalized workforce solutions to both clients and job seekers, ensuring that every placement is tailored to specific hiring process requirements and market conditions.The launch of SR Staffing enables The SR Group to better serve existing clients by managing job flow that falls outside the scope of its specialist search brands. This includes roles such as operations, catering staff, plant controllers, and personal injury attorneys. By clearly defining SR Staffing’s remit, the Group can sharpen its brand messaging while capturing new opportunities in direct hire, temp-to-hire and temporary staffing placements.Barrie Sanderson, Head of North America for The SR Group, commented:SR Staffing’s value proposition is centered on cutting through the noise to deliver top talent. This is achieved through a combination of exceptional candidate experience, deep sector relationships, and a consultative approach to sourcing and talent acquisition. The business is structured to support a wide range of hiring models, including Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Master Service Agreements (MSA), multi-hire projects, and temporary staffing services.Key benefits of SR Staffing:• Clients gain access to top-tier talent across business support and sales functions, while candidates are matched with roles that align with their skills, job description, and career aspirations• Hiring managers experience fast, accurate hiring tailored to niche requirements• Candidates benefit from meaningful career opportunities with organizations that value their expertise and respect their national origin and individual needs.About The SR GroupThe SR Group is a global search and recruitment company comprising specialist consultancies Brewer Morris , Carter Murray, Frazer Jones, Keller West, and Taylor Root. With a network of international offices and five specialist brands, The SR Group delivers trusted staffing services and recruitment solutions across a wide range of industries and functions.

