Matchain Partners with The Binary Holdings to Bring Consumer dApps & Games to 169M+ Users

Matchain partners with The Binary Holdings, gaining access to 169M+ telco users through OneWave, TBH’s embedded Web3 dApp playstore.

Joining forces with TBH allows Matchain to scale its games and consumer applications faster than ever, we can connect with millions of users, and showcse what’s possible when Web3 is accessible.” — Petrix Barbosa, CEO of Matchain.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quick Takes: Matchain partners with The Binary Holdings , gaining access to 169M+ telco users through OneWave , TBH’s embedded Web3 dApp playstore.- Matchain’s consumer dApps and games will be distributed inside OneWave, unlocking entertainment and engagement opportunities at scale.Matchain, the consumer-focused blockchain for Web3 applications, has joined The Binary Holdings (TBH) ecosystem. Through this partnership, Matchain’s consumer dApps and gaming experiences will be distributed via OneWave — TBH’s embedded Web3 dApp playstore that powers loyalty programs for over 169M+ telco users across Asia.This collaboration allows Matchain to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia and beyond, giving its developers a powerful distribution channel that directly connects with millions of mainstream users. For OneWave, the addition of Matchain’s consumer applications enhances the platform’s growing library of entertainment, gaming, and lifestyle apps, further enriching the user experience.At the heart of this integration is $BNRY, the utility token powering The Binary Network. By embedding $BNRY into Matchain’s dApps and games on OneWave, users can not only enjoy engaging content but also participate in a loyalty-driven digital economy. Rewards, redemption, and engagement across TBH’s ecosystem transform everyday interactions into meaningful value for consumers.For telco users, this means they can seamlessly access familiar entertainment and utility apps, now augmented with tokenized rewards — without facing the typical onboarding barriers like wallets, seed phrases, or fragmented ecosystems.For developers, this partnership provides a rare opportunity to reach a massive, ready-made audience through TBH’s distribution layer.“We’re proud to welcome Matchain into our network,” said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. “This collaboration strengthens OneWave’s consumer offering while giving Matchain the ability to tap into one of the largest Web3-ready audiences in Asia.”“Joining forces with TBH allows Matchain to scale its games and consumer applications faster than ever,” said Petrix Barbosa, CEO of Matchain. “Through OneWave, we can connect with millions of users, showcasing what’s possible when Web3 is made accessible and entertaining.”As the Web3 landscape continues to evolve, this partnership highlights the growing synergy between content providers like Matchain and distribution platforms like TBH. Beyond this first integration, both companies see significant opportunities to collaborate on deeper, long-term initiatives that bring even more value to users and developers.About MatchainMatchain is a decentralized AI blockchain platform dedicated to resolving digital identity and data fragmentation issues. A layer 2 blockchain built on the BNB Smart Chain, Matchain empowers users with MatchID, a Decentralized Identity (DID) system that consolidates logins, binds wallets, and bridges data across chains.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a Web3 infrastructure provider for telecommunication companies and banks in emerging economies. With over 169 million current users, TBH provides blockchain-powered solutions for these industries to drive customer engagement, retention, and increased ARPU. Facilitated by its native utility token, $BNRY - the ‘token’ redeemable for rewards and offers within telco & banking ecosystems the solution is embedded in. The Binary Holdings product suite comprises various blockchain solutions such as OneWave, ngage, BNRY Games, Enkrypted and more.

