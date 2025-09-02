Latinas in Cannabis Summit Returns to Los Angeles for its 3rd Year

Tickets to Latinas in Cannabis Summit 2025 are available now.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latinas in Cannabis , the largest and most engaged community of Latina cannabis professionals and enthusiasts, proudly announces, in collaboration with Eaze , the 3rd Annual Latinas in Cannabis Summit taking place at The River LA in Frogtown, Los Angeles.Now in its third year, the Latinas in Cannabis Summit has firmly established itself as one of the most impactful events for Latinas in the cannabis industry and a leading Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. More than just a conference, the Summit provides brands and companies with an authentic and meaningful way to honor their Latine employees and customers while fostering professional growth, cultural empowerment, and community.At the Summit, business deals are made, careers are advanced, friendships are formed, and stigmas are dismantled. With a mission to break down cultural and gender-based stigmas surrounding cannabis, Latinas in Cannabis empowers Latinas to thrive—whether as professionals entering or advancing in the industry, entrepreneurs building brands, or enthusiasts embracing the plant.This Year’s Highlights Include:* Impactful Panels and Skill-building Workshops on cannabis education, finance, personal development, careers in cannabis sales, cannabis and motherhood, cannabis entrepreneurship and executive leadership.* Onsite Cannabis Sales by Eaze, featuring a curated menu of California’s top brands.*Latinas Love to Grow Lounge powered by ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana): A dedicated lounge with resources and education to empower Latina home growers, plus a live interactive workshop hosted by ILGM’s Grow Club on stage.* Limited-Edition CBX x Latinas in Cannabis Summit 2025 T-Shirt Printing, presented by Cannabiotix, a California legacy brand renowned for award-winning indoor flower.* Puffco Dab Wagon Activation, featuring concentrates education by Brazilian collective, Girls in Green 710.* Vendor Village, featuring Latina Owned and Ally brands* And so much more!Quotes from Partners:“Eaze is proud to support as presenting sponsor of the Latinas in Cannabis Summit. For three years, this event has created authentic spaces for connections and opportunity, and we’re honored to celebrate and support the incredible contributions Latinas are making in cannabis.”– Eaze Inc., Marketing and Corporate Communications“Latinas are essential to the cannabis industry, yet they continue to face systemic barriers to prosperity. At ILGM, we believe cultivation should be a pathway to empowerment, not exclusion. That’s why we’re proud to power the Latinas Love to Grow Lounge and expand access through our new Grow Club. With 1:1 mentorship, monthly events, and hands-on education, Grow Club is committed to sharing knowledge, building community, and transforming home growing into a cultural movement that empowers the next generation of women cultivators.” – Ernst Rustenhoven, CEO, ILGM“When I founded Latinas in Cannabis, my mission was to create spaces where Latinas could feel seen, celebrated, and empowered. Three years later, this Summit has become more than a gathering—it’s a movement that proves our community is essential to the future of cannabis.”– Susie Plascencia, Founder & CEO, Latinas in CannabisThank you to our key and ally sponsors: Cannabiotix, Dolce Packs, Weedmaps, Jetty Extracts, Puffco, Advanced Nutrients, KAHNA, Embarc Dispensaries and more.About EazeFounded in 2014, Eaze is California’s largest cannabis delivery marketplace, connecting cannabis enthusiasts with the top brands in the market. Through its direct-to-consumer platform, Eaze has fulfilled over 12 millions cannabis deliveries all over California, inception to date.Eaze Inc. also operates four dispensaries in California (LA, OC, SD, and SF), and owns and operates Green Dragon in Colorado (16 dispensaries) and Florida (39 medical dispensaries).About ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana)ILGM is the Home of the Growers. Since 2012, it has been empowering people to grow with premium seeds and expert advice, while building a thriving community. Combining over a decade of expertise with a passion for helping cannabis home growers of all levels achieve exceptional results, ILGM ensures that every seed reaches its full potential. From curious beginners to seasoned cultivators, ILGM is here to support every step of the growing journey.About Latinas in CannabisFounded in 2020 by Susie Plascencia, Latinas in Cannabis is the largest and most engaged online and in-person community of Latina cannabis professionals and enthusiasts. The organization is dedicated to connecting, empowering, and celebrating Latinas in cannabis while dismantling cultural and gender-based stigmas that create barriers to professional success.

