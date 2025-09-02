Curium’s bold vision to treat 80% of cancers within 15 years

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with The European’s Juliette Foster, Curium Group CEO Renaud Dehareng outlines his plan to treat up to 80% of cancers within the next few decades, explains how theranostics is reshaping oncology, and shares why the Boston-based company is now ready to step into the global spotlightCurium Group has set one of the most ambitious goals in modern oncology: to treat up to 80% of cancers within the next 10 to 15 years.In an exclusive interview with The European, its CEO Renaud Dehareng said the target reflects both confidence in the company’s science and a determination to change the way cancer is treated worldwide.Until now, Curium’s name has been largely unknown outside specialist medical circles. Founded in 2017 but built on decades of expertise, the company operates across 70 countries, treating around 35,000 patients a day.Its end-to-end “proton to patient” model spans isotope production, tracer development, manufacturing, logistics and patient-ready therapies — a level of integration rare in the field.Dehareng explains how Curium is using theranostics, which combines diagnosis and treatment in one targeted process, to change the way cancer is fought. Specialised tracers bind only to cancer cells, carrying radioactive isotopes that destroy tumours from within while sparing healthy tissue.The approach has already improved outcomes for patients with neuroendocrine tumours and advanced prostate cancer.Kidney and pancreatic cancer therapies are now in development, chosen because the company’s tracers work effectively against them. “It’s about scientific viability, not market size,” Dehareng told us.Boston, home to Curium’s global headquarters, offers proximity to the world’s largest radioligand therapy market and leading research institutions including Harvard and MIT.Industry forecasts suggest nuclear medicine could grow from $5 billion to over $35 billion by 2033, and Dehareng believes that is just the beginning.“Cancer doesn’t care who it attacks,” he says. “Our technology can find and kill it, even when it has spread to the smallest corners of the body. That’s why we believe it will become one of the dominant treatments for decades to come.”Curium was the cover story of The European’s summer edition. You can read the full feature, The Nuclear Medicine Breakthrough Transforming Cancer Care, here. Watch the full conversation with Curium Group CEO Renaud Dehareng in our exclusive video interview on The European’s YouTube channel.

