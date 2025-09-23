Awards validate PIM Capital’s distinct strategy

Shane Peters, PIM Capital’s founder

10-year-old firm is recognised for redefining fund administration

ST. PETER PORT, GUERNSEY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIM Capital has been named Best Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions Provider – Sub-Saharan Africa, and Trusted Partner in Fund Oversight & Risk Management by The European, two awards that recognise the 10-year-old company’s model that deliberately avoids the inefficiencies faced by larger administrators.Launched in 2014 by the stakeholders of the Prime Financial Services Group in South Africa, PIM Capital enables the offshore fund requirements of wealth and asset managers across Sub-Saharan Africa. The business has evolved to meet the needs of clients in different jurisdictions across various fund structures and mandates.With teams in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Mauritius, Guernsey and Botswana, PIM Capital has reach across established and emerging markets but has been very intentional about avoiding becoming too big or offering a multitude of ancillary services that detract from core competencies. In an industry crowded with ever-bigger service providers, these awards show that PIM Capital’s business model – lean, independent and entrepreneurial – serves clients better.“When it comes to fund administration, bigger is not always better. Scale may grab headlines, but it often also brings outsized headaches. PIM Capital, an independent and entrepreneurial fund solutions provider, is redefining fund administration as a partner rather than simply a service provider,” says Shane Peters, PIM Capital’s founder.The firm has no outside shareholders or private equity backers. Being an independent business means the team is free to focus entirely on what they do best: setting up and administering investment funds across multiple jurisdictions.PIM Capital’s model is based on fixed or asset-based fee arrangements, directly aligning the business with the growth of clients. When clients succeed, PIM Capital succeeds. It also means the experts at Pim Capital don’t have to waste time filling in time sheets. All team members are incentivised to make processes smarter and more efficient, and PIM’s focus is always on growing with their clients.“The team is as invested in the success of each fund as the managers who run them. That shows up in the way we work, which is less like a back-office processor and more like an in-house product development partner,” says Peters, who is also the founder and director of Prime Financial Services Group.Where most administrators take instructions, PIM Capital leans in. If a client’s lawyers draft documents that don’t quite match the fund’s objectives, PIM Capital is in the room pointing it out and suggesting alternatives. Instead of being told not to worry about the admin, clients have a partner who helps them shape the fund from the ground up. This helps to ensure that the structure matches the vision and that it delivers the intended outcome.It also means the team understands the product from inception so when it comes to oversight and reporting, they know what is in the fund and why. PIM Capital clients don’t need to spend time briefing staff and bringing new team members up to speed.With global reach, independent ownership and entrepreneurial engagement, PIM Capital isn’t trying to be the biggest. It’s focused on being the best possible partner and growing with its clients. For PIM Capital, the accolades for cross-jurisdiction fund solutions and oversight are meaningful precisely because they validate the firm’s approach.

