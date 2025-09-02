USA Movie Cars expands Picture Car Rentals of Police Vehicles with nationwide Cop Car Rental website for Police Cars

USA Movie Cars Picture Car Rentals Cop Car Rental - Police Car Rentals in USA, Canada and UK Police Car Rental Website For Film and TV

USA Movie Cars new website Cop Car Rental rents Classic and Modern Police Cars, Ambulances, Hearses, Firetrucks and more across the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland!

The launch of CopCarRental.com forwards our mission to provide unparalleled access to picture vehicle rentals for the entertainment industry, especially for Police Cars and Emergency Vehicle rentals” — Rob Rutledge, Picture Car Coordinator at USA Movie Cars

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Movie Cars , a leader in the picture car rental industry, has announced the expansion of its services with the launch of CopCarRental.com . This new platform is dedicated to the rental of police vehicles, ambulances, hearses, firetrucks, taxi cabs and more, serving the USA, Canada, UK, and Ireland. This strategic move aims to enhance the accessibility and variety of specialized vehicles available for film and media productions worldwide.With a reputation for providing an extensive range of vehicles, from vintage classics to modern exotics, USA Movie Cars continues to innovate by offering a dedicated service for emergency and specialty vehicles. The new website, CopCarRental.com, allows filmmakers and producers to easily source the specific vehicles they need for their projects, ensuring authenticity and enhancing the storytelling experience.Car owners are invited to list their vehicles on the platform free of charge, providing them with an opportunity to earn income when their vehicles are featured in movies and TV shows. This initiative not only benefits vehicle owners but also enriches the pool of available vehicles for production companies, fostering a collaborative environment within the industry. Vehicles are always insured by the media production when used."The launch of CopCarRental.com forwards our mission to provide unparalleled access to picture vehicle rentals for the entertainment industry, especially for Police Cars and Emergency Vehicle rentals" said Rob Rutledge, CEO of USA Movie Cars. "By expanding our offerings to include a wider range of emergency and specialty vehicles, we are meeting the growing demand for authenticity in film and television productions."USA Movie Cars has long been recognized for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The introduction of CopCarRental.com is a testament to the company's dedication to evolving with the needs of the industry and providing innovative solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of filmmakers and producers.While USA Movie Cars focus is providing classic and modern picture car rentals, ranging from 1900-2026 across all 50 states and Canada, Cop Car Rental is focused only of Police and Emergency Vehicles, such as Ambulances, Firetrucks, Hearses, Taxi Cabs and other picture cars. Together they provide all the picture car rentals a film, TV show, Commercial or event could need to rent.As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, USA Movie Cars remains at the forefront, offering comprehensive solutions that support creative storytelling. The launch of CopCarRental.com is set to revolutionize the way production companies access and utilize picture vehicles, ensuring that every scene is as realistic and impactful as possible.

