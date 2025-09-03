Equipment Inspection Software Market CAGR to be at 25.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $11.67 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Equipment Inspection Software Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Equipment Inspection Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Equipment Inspection Software Market?

In recent years, the market size of equipment inspection software has seen significant growth. The market size is estimated to rise from $3.74 billion in 2024 to $4.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. Several factors have contributed to the growth during the historic period, including increased focus on workplace safety, the rising usage of digital tools in managing assets, the increasing need to comply with regulations, growth of manufacturing and industrial sectors, and the surge in investments pertaining to maintenance automation.

The market size for equipment inspection software is set to experience tremendous growth in the coming years, reaching $11.67 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 25.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for predictive maintenance solutions, increased use of cloud-based inspection platforms, heightened emphasis on optimizing equipment lifecycle, expansion of infrastructure and construction initiatives, and a rise in understanding about cost savings achieved through digital inspections. Key trends for the forecast period comprise advancements in AI for inspection analytics, incorporation of IoT in inspection procedures, fast-paced development of mobile-centric inspection solutions, progress in cloud infrastructure R&D, and new developments in automatic defect detection technology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Equipment Inspection Software Market?

The escalating need for digital transformation is anticipated to boost the expansion of the equipment inspection software market in the future. Digital transformation involves the comprehensive integration of digital technologies into various facets of a business organization to radically enhance operational methods, delivery value, and adjust to alterations in market needs. The growing demand for digital transformation arises from organizations striving for heightened operational efficiency, improved customer experiences, and rapid adaptation to market changes through pioneering technological integration. For example, in April 2025, as per the European Commission, a government entity based in Belgium, 74% of all EU firms achieved a basic digital intensity level in 2024. Larger enterprises hit a whopping 98%, whereas small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accomplished 73%, showcasing significant headway towards the EU's 2030 goal. Hence, the burgeoning demand for digital transformation is fueling the expansion of the equipment inspection software market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Equipment Inspection Software Market?

Major players in the Equipment Inspection Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• The Sage Group plc

• PTC Inc.

• Eptura Inc.

• SafetyCulture Pty Ltd

• e‑Emphasys Technologies Inc.

• MaintainX Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Equipment Inspection Software Industry?

Leading firms in the equipment inspection software market are centering their efforts on advancements in artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, like automated severity classification, to boost precision and productivity in the detection and ranking of equipment issues. Automated severity classification is an innovation that leverages algorithms to autonomously evaluate and classify the gravity of problems or defects in line with pre-set benchmarks. For example, in May 2024, US-based company GE Vernova Inc., which specializes in electrification, decarbonization, and energy solutions, introduced Autonomous Inspection. This is a cloud-based computer vision software that mechanizes the inspection of industrial equipment by harnessing the power of leading-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning. The solution provides instantaneous image data gathering, remote surveillance, and mechanized analysis, thereby enabling a broad range of businesses to greatly enhance safety measures and cut down inspection durations. By enhancing the dependability of assets and simplifying maintenance procedures, it is instrumental in speeding up digital transformation in the domains of operations and maintenance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Equipment Inspection Software Market Report?

The equipment inspection software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Inspection: Visual Inspection, Functional Inspection, Safety Inspection, Predictive Maintenance Inspection, Preventive Maintenance Inspection, Other Inspections

3) By Equipment: Industrial Machinery, Construction Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment, Vehicles And Fleet Equipment, Electrical Equipment, Other Equipment

4) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

5) By End-User: Inspectors And Inspecting Agencies, Equipment Owners And Operators, Regulatory Authorities

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Inspection Management Software, Asset Performance Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Visual Inspection Software, Safety Compliance Software, Workflow Automation Tools, Reporting And Analytics Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Integration Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Maintenance And Upgrades, Managed Services, Customization Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Equipment Inspection Software Market?

In the Equipment Inspection Software Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for 2024. The expected growth status of this market is also presented. This report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

