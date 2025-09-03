Cogniteam and AVerMedia Partner to Deliver Powerful Edge Device Management with ERMI Integration

Fleet of edge devices

TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogniteam , a leader in cloud-based robotics and AIoT management, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AVerMedia , a global leader in AI-driven edge computing solutions. This collaboration introduces seamless integration between AVerMedia’s newly launched ERMI (Edge Remote Management Interface) and Cogniteam’s cloud platform, enabling unmatched visibility, control, and management of edge systems.ERMI is a Redfish-based API-driven framework designed to enable remote out-of-band (OOB) management of edge systems. Through its powerful OOB capabilities, users can perform essential remote maintenance tasks such as power control, remote terminal access to BIOS, JetPack updates, and more – even when the operating system is offline.When paired with Cogniteam’s cloud platform, ERMI-enabled devices become part of a fully managed, intelligent fleet. Users can stream and visualize sensor data in real time, manage and monitor entire device fleets from a single interface, control deployments and updates across multiple sites, perform proactive maintenance with remote access and power control, and integrate AI-driven analytics for advanced decision-making - all from a secure, centralized cloud environment.“Our partnership with AVerMedia brings a new level of accessibility and resilience to edge computing,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO of Cogniteam. “ERMI’s out-of-band management combined with Cogniteam’s cloud capabilities ensures devices can be monitored, updated, and maintained anywhere, anytime – without sacrificing security or uptime”.“AVerMedia has long been committed to delivering robust, reliable hardware for mission-critical applications”, said Alex Liu, Vice President of Industrial Product Division at AVerMedia. “By integrating ERMI with Cogniteam’s advanced cloud platform, we’re offering customers a complete solution that not only simplifies edge device management but also unlocks the full potential of their AIoT and robotics systems”.With this partnership, customers gain a unified solution that combines AVerMedia’s hardware innovation and ERMI’s remote management technology, along with Cogniteam’s robust cloud platform, delivering an end-to-end edge management experience designed for mission-critical applications.About AVerMediaAVerMedia Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of application-ready Edge AI turnkey solutions, recognized for its expertise in video and audio technologies. AVerMedia offers customized, fully integrated hardware and software solutions designed to accelerate AI deployments across various industries, including smart cities, robotics, and industrial automation. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, AVerMedia is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge AI inference solutions that enable businesses to scale AI effectively and reliably at the edge.Follow AVerMedia at https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/avermedia-edge-ai About CogniteamCogniteam is a pioneering provider of cloud-based AIoT and robotics management solutions. Its flagship platform empowers users to seamlessly manage fleets of edge devices, stream and visualize sensor data, deploy and run AI applications, and maintain mission-critical systems remotely. By combining intuitive fleet control with powerful analytics and integration capabilities, Cogniteam enables organizations worldwide to accelerate development, reduce operational costs, and maximize the value of their AI and robotics investments.Follow Cogniteam at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogniteam

